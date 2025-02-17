Fewer than 20% of women screened for cardiovascular risk after pregnancy complications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Institute for Clinical Evaluative SciencesFeb 17 2025

Less than one in five patients are tested for cardiovascular risk factors following pregnancy-related hypertension or diabetes, according to a new study published in the "Go Red for Women" issue of Circulation

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death among women. People who develop hypertensive disorders of pregnancy or gestational diabetes are at a higher risk of experiencing a future stroke or heart disease. Screening for high blood pressure, lipids, and sugars plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis of risk factors for cardiovascular disease. 

There's increasing evidence that maternal health during pregnancy is associated with long-term vascular health. 

Guidelines recommend that women with high blood pressure or sugar during pregnancy should have their blood sugar and cholesterol checked after the pregnancy, so we set out to evaluate whether Ontarians were getting these tests done." 

Dr. Amy Yu, neurologist and senior scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and adjunct scientist with ICES

Researchers from ICES and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre studied over a million pregnant individuals in Ontario, Canada, between 2002 and 2019. They compared screening for diabetes and dyslipidemia in the first three years after delivery between those who developed pregnancy-related hypertension or diabetes (exposed group) and those who did not (unexposed group). 

Key findings 

  • Fewer than 1 in 5 individuals (17%) diagnosed with gestational diabetes or hypertension were screened in the year following pregnancy. 

Related Stories

  • Less than half (44%) of individuals received these tests within three years. Rates for screening for high cholesterol were lower than screening for diabetes. 

  • Surprisingly, 33% of pregnant individuals without gestational diabetes or hypertension received these screening tests. 

Given that the gap in screening was more prominent for lipids than diabetes, the authors suggest that access to physicians for cardiovascular preventive care may not be the main cause of these lower screening rates. There may instead be a need for increased awareness of pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease risks among physicians and patients. 

"Women should be aware of their risk for cardiovascular disease, so that they can ask their doctors about risk factor screening," says Dr. Yu, who is also an Associate Professor in Temerty Faculty of Medicine's Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto. "Having this knowledge can also support patients' decision-making about lifestyle changes, which could improve their vascular health." 

Source:

Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences

Journal reference:

Yu, A. Y. X., et al. (2025) Population-Level Screening for Diabetes and Dyslipidemia After Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension or Diabetes. Circulationdoi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.072067.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diabetes medications may help lower COPD flare-up risk, study finds
Low income linked to higher mortality risk in young adults with diabetes
Digital health interventions fall short for patients with diabetes and heart disease
Hybrid closed-loop insulin pumps improve time in range, but increase ketoacidosis
Diabetes drugs may boost brain health but experts warn of risks
Sotagliflozin could be used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events, trial shows
Type 1 diabetes patients face lower cardiovascular risk than Type 2 diabetes
UVA launches trial to test AI-powered device for diabetes management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mitochondrial damage linked to beta-cell dysfunction in type 2 diabetes