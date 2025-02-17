Study links sucrase defects to increased IBS risk and severe symptoms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
CIC bioGUNEFeb 17 2025

Sucrase-isomaltase (SI) is an intestinal enzyme critical for the digestion of dietary carbohydrates, particularly sucrose and starch. Previous studies from the Gastrointestinal Genetics team at CIC bioGUNE - BRTA and LUM University suggested a genetic link between SI defects and IBS, whereby certain DNA changes cause reduced enzymatic activity and inefficient digestion of carbohydrates, thus inducing symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. As the name gives away, however, SI is a special case in that it encompasses two enzymes with different carbohydrate-digesting properties (sucrase and isomaltase), both found on the SI protein encoded by a single gene. While earlier research associated SI genetic defects with IBS and responses to low-carb diets, it was unclear whether sucrase and isomaltase play distinct roles in disease risk and symptom severity.

In the new study, the Gastrointestinal Genetics team now analysed genetic and health data from over 360,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, and found that individuals with defective sucrase variants were exposed to a significantly higher risk of IBS, while those with isomaltase defects were not affected. At the same time, sucrase (but not isomaltase) defective carriers experienced more severe bowel symptoms, and were more likely to avoid sucrose-rich foods. "On top of maltose from starch (which is also digested by other enzymes), sucrase has the unique ability to break down sucrose" said senior author Mauro D'Amato, Professor of Medical Genetics at LUM University and Ikerbasque Research Professor at CIC bioGUNE, "and it may be so that this sugar triggers bowel symptoms in individuals with genetic defects associated with reduced sucrase function. This not only contributes to understanding IBS risk in people predisposed to carbohydrate maldigestion, but also supports the idea of tailoring their dietary treatment based on genetics."

IBS affects millions worldwide, often with unclear pathogenesis and limited treatment options. This study reinforces the importance of digestive enzyme genetics in IBS predisposition, and provides rationale for dietary modifications - such as reducing sucrose intake - in genetically susceptible individuals. "While further studies are needed to validate these initial findings", added Mauro D'Amato, "our results bear potential implications for the development of novel diagnostic tools, dietary strategies, and even enzyme-targeted therapies towards personalized approaches to IBS prevention and treatment".

Related Stories

The study involved researchers from Spain (CIC bioGUNE), Italy (LUM University and University of Naples) and Germany (University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover), and received funding from the Spanish Government MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 (PCI2021-122064-2A) and the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research BMBF (01EA2208B) under the umbrella of the European Joint Programming Initiative "A Healthy Diet for a Healthy Life" (JPI HDHL) and of the ERA-NET Cofund ERA-HDHL (GA N° 696295 of the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme).

Source:

CIC bioGUNE

Journal reference:

Torices, L., et al. (2025). Domain-specific effects of sucrase-isomaltase genotype in irritable bowel syndrome. Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2025.01.242.

 

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s escape: How one man defied his genetic fate for nearly two decades
NHS introduces genetic test to help reduce kidney failure risk for black donors
Researchers discover genetic mutation linked to toxic protein buildup in Alzheimer's
New resource from NCCN offers guidance on hereditary cancer risk
Genetic predisposition plays a role in how coffee tastes bitter to some more than others
RUFY1-RET fusion identified as mechanism of resistance to lorlatinib in lung cancer
New genetic map offers hope for more precise diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease
Scientists discover new mechanism behind Huntington’s disease brain cell death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies genetic variations linked to allergic sensitization