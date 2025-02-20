CPRIT awards nearly $23 million to MD Anderson for cancer research projects

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was awarded nearly $23 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of 20 cancer research projects to advance new breakthroughs in discovery, translational, clinical and prevention science. In addition, CPRIT awarded $2 million for the recruitment of one first-time, tenure-track faculty member.

We sincerely appreciate CPRIT's continued funding of impactful cancer research that will help us achieve our mission to end cancer. This critical support allows our world-class scientists and clinicians to enhance our understanding of cancer biology and to develop strategies to better prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, improving the lives of patients and their families." Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at MD Anderson

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded over $3.7 billion in grants for cancer research. MD Anderson investigators have received more than $675 million all told, approximately 18% of the total awards. Programs supported by CPRIT funding have brought more than 324 distinguished cancer researchers to Texas, advanced the knowledge base for cancer treatment throughout the state and provided more than 10.1 million cancer prevention and early detection services reaching all 254 counties in Texas.

Academic research awards to MD Anderson include: