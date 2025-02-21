Dating apps linked to rising cosmetic surgery trends among women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of South AustraliaFeb 21 2025

They're the modern way to find love according to the 323 million people who use them worldwide, but dating apps are fuelling an obsession with cosmetic surgery that may not have a happy ending.

A new study by researchers at the University of South Australia has shed light on how dating app female users are far more likely to undergo cosmetic procedures and digitally alter their looks on screen than non-users.

The emphasis on appearance, particularly with the swipe-based apps, plays a role in influencing 20% of women to change their looks via dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections in particular.

UniSA Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) graduate, and provisional psychologist, Naomi Burkhardt, who led the study published in Computers in Human Behaviour, says that while the increasing popularity of dating apps has reduced the stigma of using them to find love, there is a downside.

The visual nature of dating apps, which prioritise photo-based profiles, places significant pressure on users to present themselves in an idealised matter which is not genuine."

Naomi Burkhardt, UniSA Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) graduate, and provisional psychologist

The researchers surveyed 308 Australian women aged 18 to 72 and found that nearly half of them had used a dating app in the past two years and one in five reported undergoing at least one cosmetic procedure.

Women who used dating apps had significantly more positive attitudes towards cosmetic surgery compared to non-users and those who altered their appearances digitally were also more likely to consider cosmetic procedures.

Apart from the pressures to enhance physical appearance, dating apps could also be partly responsible for an increase in overall body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, anxiety and poor self-esteem among women.

Related Stories

Earlier studies have investigated links between social media use in general and an increased acceptance of cosmetic surgery, but there is little data looking at dating apps specifically.

UniSA co-author Lauren Conboy suggests several interventions to address the psychological impacts of dating apps, including incorporating features that promote authenticity.

"Introducing more personality-based matching algorithms could also be considered to reduce the emphasis on physical looks, and apps could offer built-in body image interventions such as self-compassion exercises to mitigate the pressures to alter one's appearance."

Online dating has become increasingly popular in recent years and the trend is expected to continue, with dating website eHarmony predicting that by 2040, more than 70% of relationships will begin online.

UniSA co-author Dr. John Mingoia, an online lecturer in psychology, says that dating apps have the potential to create healthier environments, where users can connect without feeling the need to confirm to unrealistic beauty standards.

"Hopefully this research can guide future studies to develop interventions to improve the authenticity of dating app use as well as support practitioners to better identify the motivations for women wanting to change their appearance," Dr. Mingoia says.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Burkhardt, N., et al. (2025). Swipe, Style, Surgery: Exploring Dating App Use, Self-Presentation Style, and Acceptance of Cosmetic Surgery. Computers in Human Behavior. doi.org/10.1016/j.chb.2025.108568.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds successful treatment of childhood obesity lowers long-term health risks
GLP-1RA initiation linked to new thyroid cancer diagnoses
Stem-cell implants restore vision in patients with corneal stem cell deficiency
Cancer-fighting virus T-VEC helps shrink tough-to-treat skin tumors
Memories of obesity can linger in fat cells long after weight loss
Cesarean deliveries during labor linked to risks in future pregnancies
Study links early-life tonsil removal to long-term risk of stress-related disorders
Brain tumors exploit body's daily rhythms to fuel growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Weight loss drug semaglutide may offer relief for knee arthritis pain