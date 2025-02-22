New computational tool iDOMO improves prediction of drug synergy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of MedicineFeb 22 2025

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have developed a powerful computational tool, named iDOMO, to improve the prediction of drug synergy and accelerate the development of combination therapies for complex diseases. The study, published in Briefings in Bioinformatics on February 20 [10.1093/bib/bbaf054], highlights iDOMO's ability to identify synergistic drug combinations using gene expression data, outperforming existing methods.

Advancing drug discovery through computational approaches

Combination therapies, which use multiple drugs to target different pathways involved in disease, are increasingly critical for treating complex conditions such as cancer. However, the process of experimentally identifying effective drug pairs is costly and time-consuming. iDOMO provides a computational solution by analyzing gene expression data-which measures the activity levels of genes in a given biological sample-and gene signatures, which are distinct patterns of gene activity associated with a specific condition, such as a disease state or drug response. By comparing gene signatures of drugs and diseases, iDOMO predicts the beneficial and detrimental effects of drug combinations.

Our approach offers a more effective way to predict drug combinations that could serve as novel therapeutic options for treating human diseases. This could significantly expand treatment options for clinicians and improve outcomes for patients who do not respond to standard therapies."

Bin Zhang, PhD, Senior Author, Willard T.C. Johnson Research Professor of Neurogenetics and Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Transformative Disease Modeling

Validation in triple-negative breast cancer

The study applied iDOMO to triple-negative breast cancer, a particularly aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of cancer. The model identified a promising drug combination-trifluridine and monobenzone-which was subsequently tested in in vitro experiments. The findings confirmed that this combination inhibited triple-negative breast cancer cell growth more effectively than either drug alone, validating iDOMO's prediction.

"By leveraging computational approaches like iDOMO, we can prioritize the most promising drug combinations for further experimental validation, potentially accelerating the discovery of new treatments for a wide range of diseases," Dr. Zhang added.

Implications for medicine and research and future directions

iDOMO offers clinicians more therapeutic options, potentially leading to new and more effective treatments for patients resistant to conventional therapies. The approach provides a cost-efficient, scalable solution for identifying synergistic drug pairs, paving the way for broader applications across a variety of diseases.

Future work will focus on expanding iDOMO's application to other diseases beyond triple-negative breast cancer, further refining its predictive capabilities, and integrating it into broader drug development pipelines.

Source:

The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Zhou, X., et al. (2024). iDOMO: identification of drug combinations via multi-set operations for treating diseases. Briefings in Bioinformatics. doi.org/10.1093/bib/bbaf054.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Promising ovarian cancer blood test to begin trials at UQ
Hospital sink drains found to harbor dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Globally prostate and testicular cancer rates climb, but mortality is falling
A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Diabetes drugs may boost brain health but experts warn of risks
2024 CSCO Breast Cancer guidelines revolutionize treatment approaches in China
Gene therapy shows promise in treating SCN1B-linked epileptic encephalopathies
Study shows ctDNA testing could revolutionize breast cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Immunotherapy reduces sunspots and skin cancer by 65%