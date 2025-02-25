Using quorum sensing inhibitors as a novel approach to address antibiotic resistance

Tsinghua University PressFeb 25 2025

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is notorious for its role in food spoilage and infections, posing a significant threat to both food safety and human health. Traditionally, antimicrobial agents have been the go-to solution for managing contamination. However, the overuse of these agents has accelerated the development of drug resistance, leading to the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains that are difficult to treat. In response to this growing concern, the need for alternative methods to mitigate Pseudomonas aeruginosa's pathogenicity and resistance has never been more urgent.

In a review article (DOI: 10.26599/FMH.2025.9420066) published on December 16, 2024, in Food & Medicine Homology, researchers from China Three Gorges University and collaborating institutions highlight the potential of quorum sensing inhibitors (QSIs) as a novel approach to tackle Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The study delves into various QSIs, exploring their mechanisms of action and potential applications in food safety and healthcare.

The review provides a comprehensive look at the quorum sensing (QS) systems in Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which regulate the production of virulence factors and biofilm formation. The researchers examine a wide range of QSIs that can interfere with these systems, reducing bacterial pathogenicity and drug resistance. Among the promising candidates are small molecules derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and microorganisms, as well as chemically synthesized compounds. Plant-derived compounds like resveratrol and curcumin have shown strong potential in inhibiting QS systems, thereby curbing the production of virulence factors such as proteases, pyocyanin, and biofilms. Additionally, enzymes like AHL lactonases, which degrade QS signaling molecules, offer a non-toxic alternative to traditional antibiotics by directly disrupting bacterial communication.

One of the study's key findings is the potential of combining QSIs with conventional antibiotics to boost their effectiveness. This synergistic strategy not only decreases the virulence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa but also helps overcome antibiotic resistance, offering a promising solution for both food safety and medical applications. The research highlights the importance of targeting QS systems as a sustainable strategy to combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Future work will aim to optimize these QSIs for practical use and explore their potential in combination therapies to maximize their efficacy against multidrug-resistant strains.

Dr. Jin-Fang Zhou, the lead author of the study, underscored the significance of targeting quorum sensing to address antibiotic resistance. "By inhibiting quorum sensing, we can effectively reduce the virulence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa without promoting resistance. This approach provides a sustainable solution to the escalating problem of antibiotic-resistant pathogens in both food and healthcare environments."

The findings of this study have profound implications for food safety and medical treatment. QSIs could pave the way for new antimicrobial agents that target bacterial communication rather than killing the bacteria outright, thereby reducing the risk of resistance. This strategy could also be particularly effective in managing biofilm-associated infections, which are notoriously difficult to treat. Looking ahead, further research will focus on optimizing these QSIs for practical applications and exploring their potential in combination therapies, ultimately enhancing their effectiveness against multidrug-resistant strains.

This work was supported by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 32000091, 32200152), the Henan Province Science and Technology Attack Plan Foundation (No. 242102231047).

