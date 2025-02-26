NSHAP study examines cognition and aging in post-COVID era

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Gerontological Society of AmericaFeb 26 2025

A new supplemental issue of The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences presents new measures, methods, and data collected during Round 4 (2021 to 2023) of the National Social Life, Health, and Aging Project (NSHAP) - with a focus on cognition and how researchers adapted to working with participants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSHAP is a longitudinal, representative study of health, well-being, and social factors among community-dwelling older adults. Its rounds of data are publicly available through the National Archive of Computerized Data on Aging.

"Cognition is an important component of older adults' health and well-being and thus has been an integral part of the survey measures collected by the NSHAP," wrote Jennifer Hanis-Martin, PhD, and Terese Schwartzman, PhD, of NORC at the University of Chicago, in the issue's opening editorial.

The supplemental issue is comprised of articles that describe the shift from collecting data from respondents in person in their homes to collecting data via remote modes including web, phone, and paper-and-pencil, including a few cases that began in one mode and finished in another.

The issue also addresses the challenges faced in collecting data remotely on cognition and cognitive decline, including among different racial and ethnic groups, and Spanish-speaking older adults. The articles discuss the effects of different modes of data collection, COVID-19's impact on cognition due to changes in social connectedness, measuring cognition across race and ethnicity, and the risk factors for cognitive decline.

Related Stories

"The articles … provide insights and guidance for anyone interested in exploring the ways in which social relationships, health, and cognition interact with each other," Hanis-Martin and Schwartzman wrote.

This supplemental issue was supported by the National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health (R01AG043538, R01AG048511), and NORC at the University of Chicago, which was responsible for the data collection. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health or NORC.

Source:

The Gerontological Society of America

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New atlas reveals aging’s impact on breast tissue and cancer risk
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research
New insight into gut stem cell aging
Research explores DNA methylation clock accuracy across tissues
AI-driven discovery unveils TNIK inhibition as anti-aging strategy
Lasting impact of long COVID and the protective benefits of vaccination
Study reveals dramatic rise in ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions during COVID-19
Brain aging linked to neuronal hyperactivation, not decline, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
JAX researchers identify key genetic factors influencing eye aging in mice