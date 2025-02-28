Innovative startup receives $10,000 to address cardiovascular disparities

Cardiovascular disease disproportionately affects Black communities, with more than 57% of non-Hispanic Black adults living with some form of the disease. To drive solutions that address these disparities, the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, launched the Heart of Innovation HBCU Challenge to empower the next generation of health tech entrepreneurs from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

On Monday, Shadrach Igwe, founder of CerTracker LLC, an alumnus from Langston University in Langston, OK, was awarded the first of many $10,000 grants for developing a digital credential management platform designed to streamline compliance and onboarding for healthcare professionals. The funding will support the startup's continued development, aiming to reduce administrative burdens and improve workforce efficiency in healthcare settings.

The Heart of Innovation HBCU Challenge seeks solutions that improve social drivers of health, improve cardiovascular health or promote healthy environments. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, and much of this is preventable through improved lifestyle behaviors, access to quality healthcare and better management of underlying conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Black communities experience disproportionately high rates of heart disease and stroke due to long-standing inequities in healthcare access, nutrition and emergency response. Addressing these disparities requires innovative solutions rooted in the lived experiences of those most affected. By investing in entrepreneurs from HBCUs, we're cultivating innovation from the community that can create lasting change and improve health outcomes."

Darryl Griffin, keynote speaker and national senior vice president, Bernard J. Tyson Office of Health Equity at the American Heart Association

Earlier this year, five finalists were selected to participate in a four-week accelerator, where they received mentorship and interactive curricula from subject matter experts to refine their value propositions. On February 24, 2025, these innovators presented their solutions in a virtual final showcase, competing for the top grant.

Meet the Winner & Finalists

Winner – 2025 Heart of Innovation HBCU Challenge ($10,000 grant recipient)

CerTracker LLC (Shadrach Igwe, an alumnus from Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma – A digital credential management platform that helps healthcare organizations and licensed professionals track, manage and share their certifications with ease, ensuring compliance and streamlining onboarding processes.

Finalists

Core Futures Innovations (Dorothy Oteng, an alumna from Howard University in Washington, D.C.) – Develops culturally rooted, data-driven technology solutions to empower underserved communities.

(Dorothy Oteng, an alumna from Howard University in Washington, D.C.) – Develops culturally rooted, data-driven technology solutions to empower underserved communities. JiLuna (Shonta Williams & Michele Dugar, alumnae from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.) – Offers personalized digital tools and support to help women navigate menopausal symptoms.

(Shonta Williams & Michele Dugar, alumnae from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.) – Offers personalized digital tools and support to help women navigate menopausal symptoms. StoneFaced RX (Silver Horsley, an alumnus from Morehouse College in Atlanta.) – A tele-dermatology platform delivering equitable, personalized skin and hair care to underrepresented communities.

(Silver Horsley, an alumnus from Morehouse College in Atlanta.) – A tele-dermatology platform delivering equitable, personalized skin and hair care to underrepresented communities. Zuri Fertility (Blair Matthews, an alumnus from Howard University in Washington, D.C.) – A digital platform connecting couples to culturally competent fertility specialists, dieticians and mental health therapists to simplify the infertility journey.

Through the Heart of Innovation HBCU Challenge, the Association reaffirms its commitment to fostering the next generation of changemakers in equitable health for all. The program provides mentorship, resources and funding to empower entrepreneurs whose innovations address critical social drivers of health.

For more information on the American Heart Association's business accelerators and how it supports entrepreneurs, visit the EmPOWERED to Serve Business AcceleratorTM website.