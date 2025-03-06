St. Jude researchers improve brain disease diagnosis with PET imaging and ALS drug

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
St. Jude Children's Research HospitalMar 6 2025

Positron emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear imaging technique used to diagnose conditions such as cancer. An innovative advance from scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is enhancing the technique's ability to check for signs of neurological disease. The researchers repurposed the drug edaravone, an antioxidant used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as a probe to be used with central nervous system PET imaging. With this technique, the researchers can detect oxidative stress, which leads to brain damage, offering a clear path to detecting neurological conditions. The findings were published today in Nature Biomedical Engineering

Neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS and Alzheimer's disease, are largely diagnosed by physical symptoms that occur when treatment is often too late to be effective. Reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS) are a group of chemically reactive molecules that play important roles in cell signaling and growth. However, accumulation of RONS can cause oxidative stress, leading to tissue injury and dysfunction. Oxidative stress is associated with diseases and conditions affecting the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, resulting in neurodegeneration. Detecting oxidative stress through a noninvasive imaging technique has the potential to shift the diagnosis, and thus treatment, of conditions like ALS and Alzheimer's disease much earlier when such care can be more beneficial. 

Radical burst helps track onset of brain damage 

In addition to neurodegenerative disease, oxidative stress is a factor in many other neurological diseases, such as stroke. In such cases, the harm does not just come from the initial injury. 

It's the subsequent secondary injury, which usually comes from the immune response, which causes the most neurological damage. Part of that immune response is a burst of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species, sometimes called an oxidative burst." 

Kiel Neumann, PhD, corresponding author, St. Jude Department of Radiology

The reactive chemicals released under oxidative bursts include hydroxyl and peroxyl radicals, short-lived chemicals that, in large amounts, can act as a detonator for a cascade of oxidative damage. As an antioxidant, edaravone naturally interacts with RONS, leading Neumann to hypothesize that the drug could be repurposed to enhance imaging efforts. Neumann's team radiolabeled edaravone, replacing atoms in the molecule with radioactive isotopes to allow him to track the movement and breakdown of the drug. When administered, the radiolabeled drug releases subatomic particles called positrons in amounts unnoticeable by all but a PET scan, wherein it lights up the area where the drug accumulates: alongside the build-up of RONS. 

"The goal in imaging is to promote contrast, so we want something that engages with its target rapidly but then also rapidly clears so you can see your target right away," explained Neumann. "What was unique about this drug is that when it reacts with oxidative stress, it undergoes a massive structural and polarity change which keeps it in the cell and promotes contrast." 

Related Stories

The drug's excellent ability to bind RONS in tiny doses means it is perfectly suited for PET imaging while it can still be used as an antioxidant treatment at standard doses - a diagnosis and treatment one-two punch. "Our diagnostic tests are on the order of nanograms to micrograms of material, so the body doesn't even know it's there," Neumann said. 

"Ultimately, our goal is to use this to impact clinical care. Therapeutic intervention using this technology for clinical disease management is the future." 

Authors and funding 

The study's first authors are Justin Wilde, University of Virginia, and Yu-Yo Sun, National Sun Yat-sen University. The study's other authors are Zhongxiao Fu, Emily Bian, Melissa Kinkaid, Aden Weybright, William Terrell, Zoraiz Qureshi, James Stone, Bijoy Kundu and Chia-Yi Kuan, University of Virginia; Spenser Simpson, Ethan Hill, Paulina Villanueva, Shashika Perera and Heather Sheppard, St. Jude. 

The study was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (R01EB028338-01, R01NS125788, R01NS125677, R01NS135793, R21NS127392, R21HD109025, NS135693) and ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude.

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Journal reference:

Wilde, J. H., et al. (2025). A positron emission tomography tracer for the imaging of oxidative stress in the central nervous system. Nature Biomedical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s41551-025-01362-3.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the role of confocal-based high-content imaging in advancing core facilities
Researchers train AI to read minds—by decoding brain signals into text
Metabolic imaging detects ovarian cancer subtypes and predicts chemotherapy response
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM
Scientists uncover how a sugar shield in brain blood vessels protects against aging and disease
Muscle fat infiltration predicts heart disease risk better than BMI, study finds
Alzheimer’s disease may leave early signs in the gut, study finds
Does a vegetarian diet help or harm your brain? Here’s what the science reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel biomarker for early prevention of Alzheimer’s disease