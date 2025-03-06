Wildlife and forest walks help alleviate PTSD symptoms in veterans

A new study published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions has revealed that exposure to wildlife and forest walks can help ease the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in US war veterans.

Researchers from UMass Chan Medical School studied 19 veterans with PTSD or PTSD symptoms and found that walking in the forest, assisting with wildlife care in a rehabilitation centre, seeing wildlife in a sanctuary, and bird watching improved psychological symptoms, especially reducing anxiety.

Those that took part in the near four-month study in Massachusetts were also given bird feeders to help provide a sustainable connection to wildlife once the research – which included observing animals at the Maine Wildlife Park and walking through Harvard Forest – was over. All the settings included education such as learning about bird identification at the Mass Audubon Broad Meadow Brook Conservation Center and Wildlife Sanctuary.

Veterans benefited more from their immersion in wildlife settings

Finding of the study suggest that the veterans benefited more from their immersion in wildlife settings – including coming up close with a Sulcata tortoise at the New England Wildlife Center – than a forest walk.

While many studies involving interactions between humans and other species aimed at improving psychological or physical health have involved domestic animals, few have focused on wildlife. We found that the response of veterans with PTSD to wildlife immersion suggests improved psychological symptoms as well as connection to nature/wildlife and increased understanding and concern for animal welfare and conservation-related issues. Nature-based interventions are dynamic and require a flexible design, which may be addressed through immersion experiences." Dr. Donna Perry, UMass Chan Medical School

Especially meaningful when animals chose to engage with humans

Dr Perry said the participants in the study reflected that interactions with wildlife were especially meaningful when animals chose to engage with humans.

One participant said, "Because animals are just- There's no control . . . They have their own free will. Got their own way of thinking and doing things, so if they like you . . . there's a feeling of feeling connected with nature."

Another individual described a similar spontaneous encounter in her post study journal. "I sat on the patio and I saw a red squirrel running by. He stopped and looked at me, I thought he was so cute. I really felt connected to him."

In some cases, participants seemed to identify with animals, such as an individual who was assisting to feed a baby grey squirrel through a syringe. In this case, a technician held the squirrel for the participant as it was reported to be "a biter." As she fed the squirrel the participant said, "He's the black sheep. He's probably related to me. He's beautiful."

Mutual benefits for humans and wildlife

Dr Perry said, "The findings also suggest that improvements in depression and wellbeing may be mediated through transcendent feelings in response to the human-wildlife interactions.

"The study supports that placing veterans in an environment where they can connect with animals that have also undergone loss, and suffering may foster healing in the veterans themselves.

"Being exposed to and assisting with care of injured wildlife also raises awareness of the effects of humans on the environment and may enhance conservation attitudes. This suggests that settings providing wildlife care and public education may be mutually beneficial for both human and beyond-human animals."

The scientists say that future research with larger numbers of participants would be helpful to more deeply explore mutual benefits for humans and animals within specific realms of interaction, such as physical contact through animal care or reminiscing through the extended realm.

They add that additional studies would be also helpful to explore animal-assisted therapies in which formal therapeutic interventions are included with the wildlife immersion.