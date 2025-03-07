Study identifies key factors to improve school readiness for low birth weight children

School readiness is central to child wellbeing and is predictive of not only academic, but also long-term economic and health outcomes according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). However, new research reveals a concerning gap in school readiness for children with low birth weight, with only one-third of these children being on track for school readiness - lower than reported for the general pediatric population.

A new Boston Medical Center (BMC) study identifies five key protective factors that can support children, especially those with low birth weight, in reaching developmental milestones and being prepared for school. Neighborhood amenities, better parental mental health, emotional support networks, regular reading or bedtime routines, and limiting screen time to one hour or less each day are all associated with improved school readiness, according to findings published recently in Academic Pediatrics.

Using data from the 2016-2019 National Survey of Children's Health, the BMC research team, led by Gen Guyol, MD, MAT, explored developmentally sound and emotionally supportive early life experiences that can improve school readiness.

Our findings underscore the critical role that family routines and parental supports play in shaping early child development. By fostering predictability, such as through consistent household routines and spending dedicated time together, parents can create an environment that supports their child's readiness for school." Dr. Gen Guyol, health services researcher in neonatology at BMC

The study highlights the importance of emotional support for not only children, but also parents and caregivers. Having someone to turn to for guidance and reassurance can be a vital resource for families as they navigate the complexities of raising a young child. Dr. Guyol, who is also an assistant professor in pediatrics at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, adds, "It's essential to recognize that the support of parents and caregivers is a protective factor. When parents feel supported, they are better equipped to create an environment that promotes positive developmental outcomes for their children."

This research contributes to a growing body of evidence that emphasizes the importance of early, accessible interventions and supportive environments in fostering school readiness, particularly for vulnerable populations like children with low birth weight. "Investing in school readiness has far-reaching effects that extend well beyond the classroom. By supporting parents and creating environments that foster early development, we are not only helping children thrive in school but also setting the foundation for lifelong success and well-being," says Dr. Guyol.