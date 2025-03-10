Exploring the causal links among immune cells, inflammatory proteins, and aortic dissection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdMar 10 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition with complex immunological underpinnings. This article explored the causal relationships among immune cells, inflammatory proteins, and aortic dissection, through Mendelian randomization analysis.

A two-step Mendelian randomization approach was used to assess potential mediators, focusing on the roles of blood immune cells and inflammatory proteins. GWAS data was analyzed for 731 immune cell traits, 91 inflammatory proteins, and aortic dissection. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms were used as instrumental variables, and analyses were conducted with inverse variance weighting and sensitivity tests to ensure robustness. The results identified 11 immune cells, including myeloid dendritic cells and monocytes, with significant protective or risk-enhancing effects on aortic dissection.

Specifically, CD62L-CD86+ myeloid dendritic cells and CD86+ myeloid dendritic cells demonstrated protective effects, whereas CD14+ CD16+ monocytes were identified as risk factors. Furthermore, the inflammatory protein TRAIL mediated the relationships between specific immune cell types and aortic dissection. Monocyte cell count was identified as a key mediator between myeloid dendritic cells and aortic dissection, thus revealing an immune-mediated pathway that might potentially be targeted for therapeutic intervention. These findings provide new insights into the immunological mechanisms contributing to aortic dissection.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2025). Exploration of the Causal Roles of Immune Cells and Inflammatory Proteins in Aortic Dissection via Mendelian Randomization. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2025.0002.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Are Allogeneic CAR-Ts the Future of LBCL Cancer Treatment? - Making Safe, Durable & Effective Universal Cell Therapies a Reality
Research identifies iron as crucial driver of stroke-related cell death processes
Stem cell therapy for cornea injuries demonstrates remarkable results in clinical trial
Study provides a comprehensive cellular map of how diabetes disrupts bone immune interactions
Innovative AI-enabled, low-cost device makes flow cytometry accessible for clinical use
RCSI study finds immune cell ‘memories’ can increase the risk for blood clots long after inflammation
Innovative combination of treatments effectively kills acute myeloid leukemia cells
Phase 1 trial examines safety and feasibility of stem cell treatment for Parkinson's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ubiquitination plays a key role in cancer stem cell function and treatment resistance