Stress and obesity found to fuel early pancreatic cancer growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesMar 10 2025

Findings

A new study led by UCLA investigators suggests that chronic stress and an unhealthy diet may work together to fuel the early development of pancreatic cancer, shedding light on how lifestyle factors contribute to one of the deadliest malignancies.

In preclinical models, researchers identified a key molecular mechanism by which stress and obesity trigger changes in pancreatic cells that may lead to cancer. Specifically, stress-related neurotransmitters and obesity-related hormones were found to activate a protein called CREB, which is linked to cancer cell growth, through different biological pathways. Stress hormones activate the β-adrenergic receptor/PKA pathway, while obesity-related signals mainly use the PKD pathway. This suggests that both stress and obesity can fuel pancreatic cancer growth through similar mechanisms.

In mouse experiments, a high-fat diet alone led to the growth of precancerous pancreatic lesions. However, when the mice also experienced social isolation stress, they developed even more advanced lesions.

The study also found that social isolation had a stronger impact on cancer development in female mice compared to male mice. The researchers hypothesize that women's biological response to stress, possibly influenced by estrogen and increased β-adrenergic receptor activity, may make them more susceptible to stress-related cancer risks.

Impact

The findings suggest that stress hormones and obesity-related hormones activate key cancer-promoting pathways, potentially accelerating the onset of pancreatic cancer. One possible solution, researchers suggest, is to explore the use of existing medications to reduce this risk. Since β-adrenergic receptors play a crucial role in stress-related cancer growth, commonly used beta-blockers, which are drugs prescribed for high blood pressure, could be repurposed to help mitigate these effects.

Journal

The study was published in Molecular Cancer Research.

Authors

The study's first authors are Xiaoying Sun, a postdoctoral researcher in the departments of medicine and surgery at UCLA, and Yaroslav Teper, a project scientist at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The senior authors are Dr. Guido Eibl, professor in residence in the department of surgery at UCLA Health, and Dr. Enrique Rozengurt, distinguished professor of medicine and chief of research in the division of digestive diseases at UCLA. Other coauthors, all from UCLA, are James Sinnett-Smith, Mineh Markarian, Dr. Joe Hines and Dr. Gang Li. Eibl, Rozengurt, Hines and Li are also members of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Funding

The study was funded in part by the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Ronald S. Hirshberg Endowed Chair of Pancreatic Cancer Research and the Ronald S. Hirshberg Foundation.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Sun, X., et al. (2024). Stress and Obesity Signaling Converge on CREB Phosphorylation to Promote Pancreatic Cancer. Molecular Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/1541-7786.mcr-24-0785.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough study sheds light on Pol-theta’s role in DNA repair and cancer
Microplastic contamination found in downstream rivers of Latin America
Researchers develop magnetic nanoparticles for precise cancer treatment
Novel treatment approach shows promise for advanced HPV-negative head and neck cancer
Diabetes changes the biology of breast cancer, study shows
Are Allogeneic CAR-Ts the Future of LBCL Cancer Treatment? - Making Safe, Durable & Effective Universal Cell Therapies a Reality
Melatonin protects skeletal muscle from damage caused by "diabesity"
EZH2 inhibition offers hope for fighting treatment-resistant cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
HPV more common in men than women and linked to rising cancer rates