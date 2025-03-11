Environmental factors and genes play key role in cancer development

A new editorial was published in Oncotarget, Volume 16, on March 10, 2025, titled "EXPOSOMES and GENES: The duo influencing CANCER initiation and progression."



In this editorial, Drs. Uzma Saqib, Katherine E. Ricks, Alexander G. Obukhov, and Krishnan Hajela from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore, India, discuss how environmental factors, known as exposomes, interact with genes to influence cancer risk. The authors highlight how pollution, diet, infections, and chronic stress can trigger genetic alterations that may lead to cancer. Understanding these connections could play a crucial role in cancer prevention and public health strategies.



Genes store the instructions for how the body functions, but they can be damaged by harmful exposures. Polluted air, radiation, tobacco smoke, and processed foods can lead to DNA damage, interfering with the body's natural ability to repair itself. Over time, these genetic changes can increase the risk of cancer development. The authors emphasize that nearly everyone is exposed to cancer risk factors daily.

"According to the Global Air Quality Guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO), nearly all of the global population (>99%) breathes polluted air that exceeds guideline limits."

For example, air pollution has been linked to lung cancer, while UV radiation is a leading cause of skin cancer. Processed meats contain harmful chemicals that can damage DNA, and excessive alcohol consumption has been shown to raise the risk of liver cancer by causing toxic buildup in cells. Even chronic stress and hormone imbalances can weaken the body's natural defenses against cancer by altering key genetic pathways.

Infections also play a critical role in cancer risk. The Helicobacter pylori bacterium can cause stomach cancer by damaging stomach cells, while human papillomavirus (HPV) is strongly linked to cervical cancer. Other bacteria, viruses, and fungi can introduce genetic instability that contributes to tumor growth.

Despite these risks, scientists estimate that up to 40% of cancers could be prevented through lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful exposures. Advances in research technology are helping scientists better understand how environmental factors alter genes, leading to new strategies for cancer detection and prevention.

"Understanding the exposome-gene-cancer research axis will have a significant impact on public health and the development of more effective strategies for prevention and treatment of diseases."

The editorial underscores the urgent need for greater public awareness and policy action to reduce exposure to harmful environmental risks. As scientists continue to explore the connection between exposomes and genetic changes, their findings could revolutionize public health efforts and cancer prevention strategies.



By recognizing the long-term impact of environmental exposures, individuals, communities, and policymakers can take meaningful steps toward reducing cancer risk and promoting healthier environments for future generations.