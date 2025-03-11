Maternal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of child behavioral disorders

New research reveals a threefold rise in disruptive behavior disorders among children exposed to maternal cannabis use during pregnancy and postpartum.

Study: Maternal cannabis use disorder and offspring behavioral outcomes: findings from a linked data cohort study. Image Credit: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Psychiatry Research, researchers determine how maternal cannabis use disorder during and after pregnancy impacts the child’s behavior.

Maternal cannabis use and childhood behavioral disorders

Despite widespread cannabis use, particularly after the legalization of this substance throughout many states in the U.S., few studies have examined the impact of prolonged maternal cannabis use on disruptive behavior in children born to these mothers.

Disruptive behaviour disorders (DBDs), which are frequently encountered psychiatric issues in children, can be further categorized as conduct disorders (CDs) and oppositional defiant disorders (ODDs). Whereas ODD can lead to increased negative emotions like anger, resent, and blame, children with CD are more likely to be physically aggressive.

Over the past several decades, the prevalence of DBDs has increased, with males at a 2.5 times greater risk of these behavioral issues than female children. Simultaneously, maternal cannabis use disorder (CUD) cases have also risen over the past 20 years, particularly among pregnant women, with a prevalence rate rising from 1.01% to 9.8% during this period.

About the study

Data from over 222,600 mother-child dyads in the New South Wales region of Australia were obtained between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2005. All mothers were diagnosed with CUD during pregnancy and postpartum, whereas mothers without CUD were included as controls.

All children were monitored from birth until December 2018 up to 15 years of age. DBD diagnoses were based on hospital admission and outpatient visit data, which characterized children as having ODD or CD according to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision, Australian Modification (ICD-10-AM).

Study findings

A total of 1,003 children were diagnosed with DBDs, 70% of whom were male. About 3.4% of children with DBDs were born to mothers diagnosed with CUD during pregnancy as compared to 0.8% of whom were born to mothers with postpartum CUD. Approximately 4% of children with DBDs were born to mothers with perinatal CUD.

Related Stories

About 30% of children diagnosed with DBD were from the lowest socioeconomic category, whereas 31% were exposed to maternal smoking during pregnancy. Among children diagnosed with DBDs, 9.7% were born pre-term, 6.9% were low birth weight, whereas 0.5% and 2.4% were born to mothers who used tobacco during pregnancy and were diagnosed with depressive disorders, respectively.

After adjusting for other risk factors, including maternal smoking, a 3.6-fold increased risk of DBD was observed among children exposed to chronic cannabis use during pregnancy. Maternal use of other substances led to a similarly increased risk of DBDs in children born to these mothers, with maternal opioid use disorder leading to a 2.96-fold greater risk of these children being diagnosed with DBDs.

CUD may affect the fetus and newborn through cannabinoids, particularly Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), carried in blood and breast milk. Exposure to THC has the potential to alter genes that are involved in neurotransmitter release and neurological development.

Exposure to cannabis during pregnancy, perinatal, and postnatal periods could influence the fundamental brain developmental processes, thereby increasing the risk of behavioral disorders in exposed offpspring.”

Conclusions

The study findings suggest that CUD among pregnant women independently increases the risk of DBDs in both male and female children by threefold. This increased risk was not affected by other factors like maternal drinking or smoking during pregnancy, low socioeconomic status, or maternal mental health disorders.

These observations should be interpreted cautiously, as paternal substance use and mental health histories were not included in the analysis, which can also impact the risk of DBD in children. The researchers of the current study also did not consider certain genetic factors, such as polygenetic risk scores (PRSs), which may also increase the risk of behavioral disorders in children.

Nevertheless, the results of the current study highlight the urgent need for public health strategies to mitigate the potential adverse effects associated with maternal cannabis use.

Journal reference:
  • Tadesse, A. W., Dachew, B. A., Ayano, G., et al. (2025). Maternal cannabis use disorder and offspring behavioral outcomes: findings from a linked data cohort study. Psychiatry Research. doi:10.1016/j.psychres.2025.116404.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, March 11). Maternal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of child behavioral disorders. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 11, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Maternal-cannabis-use-disorder-linked-to-increased-risk-of-child-behavioral-disorders.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Maternal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of child behavioral disorders". News-Medical. 11 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Maternal-cannabis-use-disorder-linked-to-increased-risk-of-child-behavioral-disorders.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Maternal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of child behavioral disorders". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Maternal-cannabis-use-disorder-linked-to-increased-risk-of-child-behavioral-disorders.aspx. (accessed March 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Maternal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of child behavioral disorders. News-Medical, viewed 11 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250311/Maternal-cannabis-use-disorder-linked-to-increased-risk-of-child-behavioral-disorders.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Maternal cannabis use linked to increased risk of behavioral problems in children
Cannabis use linked to brain changes in young adults at risk of psychosis
Study shows long-term cannabis use disrupts critical brain processes
Alcohol use found to be major factor in cannabis vaping among youth and young adults
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
Research highlights burden of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome
How tobacco and cannabis affect male fertility and genetic integrity
Dispensary warning signs about cannabis use during pregnancy found ineffective

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research sheds light on the ethical complexities in conducting Industry-funded cannabis studies