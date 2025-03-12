New biodegradable adhesive offers safer alternative for knee meniscus repair

Prof. Jia-Lin Wu's research team from Taipei Medical University, Taiwan, has developed an advanced biodegradable tissue adhesive to repair torn knee menisci. This innovative adhesive offers a safer and more effective alternative to traditional sutures, paving the way for improved recovery and reduced surgical complications for millions of patients.

Natural polymers improve meniscus repair with biodegradable adhesive

Meniscus tears, a common knee injury for athletes and older adults, are often treated with sutures that can damage healthy tissue and lead to poor healing. The newly developed adhesive, called ChitHCl-DDA, is made from natural polymers (chitosan and dextran) and demonstrates high adhesive strength, biocompatibility, and biodegradability, making it ideal for meniscus repair. This advancement can improve outcomes for athletes, older adults, and others who face this common injury, as well as reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

ChitHCl-DDA: Strong, biocompatible, and designed for seamless healing

The ChitHCl-DDA adhesive exhibits strong adhesion and biocompatibility, forming a durable bond with meniscus tissue even in wet environments while supporting natural healing without harmful side effects. It promotes tissue regeneration by encouraging cell migration and collagen formation, which is essential for effective recovery. Designed for controlled degradation, the adhesive provides mechanical support during healing and gradually disappears as the tissue regenerates. Laboratory and animal studies demonstrated its effectiveness, showing significant improvements in tissue healing, reduced extrusion, and enhanced regeneration compared to untreated controls.



"Our innovative ChitHCl-DDA adhesive not only bonds strongly in challenging wet conditions but also actively promotes natural tissue regeneration—paving the way for a less invasive and more efficient approach to meniscus repair," said Prof. Wu.

Rigorous testing behind ChitHCl-DDA's success

The research team synthesized the adhesive using chitosan hydrochloride and oxidized dextran, forming a gel-like material that bonds through a chemical reaction. This adhesive sets quickly (2-5 minutes), ensuring it remains in place during surgery. It was tested rigorously for strength, swelling, and biocompatibility, using advanced techniques like Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy and rheological analysis. The adhesive was also tested successfully on porcine and rabbit models to confirm its real-world applicability.



This new adhesive could reduce reliance on sutures and associated complications, providing a less invasive and more effective solution for meniscus repair. Beyond orthopedics, the technology may inspire further applications in tissue repair and regenerative medicine, impacting various medical fields.