Study: Poor sleep quality may increase susceptibility to conspiracy beliefs

A new study from the University of Nottingham has revealed that poor sleep quality may increase susceptibility to conspiracy beliefs, with depression likely playing a key role in this relationship.

Experts from the University's School of Psychology examined the link between sleep quality and conspiracy beliefs in two studies involving over 1,000 participants. Their findings, published in the Journal of Health Psychology, indicate that individuals with poorer sleep quality over the past month were more likely to endorse conspiracy theories, particularly after exposure to conspiratorial content.

Conspiracy theories claim that powerful, secretive groups act in their own self-interest, to the detriment of society. These beliefs can have serious consequences, such as increasing vaccine hesitancy, climate change scepticism, and political distrust.

In their first study, 540 participants completed a standardised sleep quality assessment before reading an article about the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris. Some were exposed to a conspiracy narrative suggesting a deliberate cover-up, while others read a factual account attributing the fire to an accident. The researchers found that those with poorer sleep quality were more likely to believe the conspiratorial version of events.

A second study with 575 participants expanded on these findings by investigating the underlying psychological mechanisms that explain the link between poor sleep quality and conspiracy beliefs. The results showed that both poor sleep quality and insomnia were positively linked to the endorsement of conspiracy theories, with depression emerging as a mechanism. Anger and paranoia also played a role, but their effects were less consistent.

Dr. Daniel Jolley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology led the research team that included, Research Fellow Dr Iwan Dinnick and recent graduates Lauren Burgin, Sophie Ryan, Olivia Morgan-Finn and Samuel Muncer.

Sleep is crucial for mental health and cognitive functioning. Poor sleep has been shown to increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and paranoia - factors that also contribute to conspiracy beliefs. Our research suggests that improving sleep quality could serve as a protective factor against the spread of conspiratorial thinking" Dr. Daniel Jolley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology, University of Nottingham

These findings highlight the potential for sleep-focused interventions to mitigate susceptibility to conspiracy theories. By addressing sleep quality, individuals may be better equipped to critically evaluate information and resist misleading narratives.