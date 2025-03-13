New study reveals novel multi-omics approach with unprecedented treatment response prediction in metastatic urothelial cancer

Novigenix, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, has published a groundbreaking study showcasing the predictive power of its LITOSeek™ platform for immunotherapy response in metastatic urothelial cancer. The study titled, “Multimodal Integration of Blood RNA and ctDNA Reflects Response to Immunotherapy in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer” [ link ] , has been published in JCI Insight.

Metastatic urothelial cancer is a highly aggressive disease with a poor prognosis, with approximately 30% of patients responding to immune checkpoint inhibitors. This underscores the urgent need for reliable biomarkers to guide treatment strategies. Novigenix’s AI-powered LITOSeek™ platform addresses this need by integrating RNA-based immune profiling with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, providing comprehensive assessment of the disease. This novel approach offers biopharma partners differentiated solutions for predictive biomarker discovery, therapy development, and clinical trial optimization.

This research is a major leap forward in understanding the complex interactions between the immune system and cancer,” Dr. Pedro Romero, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Novigenix

“By integrating blood-based RNA and ctDNA biomarkers, we provide biopharma partners with a robust framework for developing next-generation predictive biomarkers that can enhance therapy response evaluation.”

At the core of this study is Novigenix’s AI-driven LITOSeek™ platform, which merges host immune responses with tumor-derived signals from non-invasive liquid biopsy. By combining whole blood RNA sequencing with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) data, this multi-omics approach enhances biomarker validation and provides a precise way to identify patient responses to treatment, significantly improving the ability to predict patient outcomes.

The potential clinical impact of this study was underscored by Dr. Niven Mehra, Associate Professor in Medical Oncology at Radboud University and a leading expert in immuno-oncology. He commented, “This multimodal approach holds significant promise for clinicians managing patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. By providing more accurate predictions of treatment response, it could help optimize therapeutic decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

For over a decade, Novigenix has been pioneering advanced RNA liquid biopsy solutions for early detection of cancer, and development of novel therapeutics. The company has developed an ISO-13485 certified multi-omic analytics platform to drive biomarker discovery, immune profiling, and predictive modeling. By combining AI-driven RNA analytics with multi-omics integration, Novigenix empowers biopharma and clinical diagnostic companies in the development of more effective therapeutics, and differentiated high-performance diagnostic solutions.