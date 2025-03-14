New therapeutic approach shows promise for pediatric high-grade gliomas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of ViennaMar 14 2025

Brain tumors remain the most common cause of death from childhood cancer. Paediatric high-grade gliomas (pHGG) in particular are a mostly fatal disease group with a median survival time of less than 18 months after diagnosis and limited treatment options. A research team from MedUni Vienna/University Hospital Vienna, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan Medical School identified Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Alpha (PDGFRA) as a promising therapeutic approach. The study has just been published in the scientific journal "Cancer Cell".

Brain tumors are the most common type of cancer in children and adolescents and are the main cause of cancer-related deaths in this age group. Pediatric high-grade gliomas (pHGG) are a particularly aggressive type of tumor that cannot be cured in most cases today. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Alpha (PDGFRA) plays a role at multiple levels in the development of high-grade gliomas and represents a promising therapeutic target. Previous attempts to block PDGFRA in pHGG have been clinically unsuccessful, likely due to poor tolerability and lack of penetration into the central nervous system (CNS). The current research led by Johannes Gojo (Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine), Mariella Filbin (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) and Carl Koschmann (University of Michigan Medical School) has shown that inhibition of the PDFGRA signaling pathway by a specific selective PDGFRA inhibitor is a potential therapeutic approach for this aggressive brain tumor type.

Blocking the PDGFRA signaling pathway leads to tumor cell death

In a comprehensive analysis of pediatric HGG cases, PDGFRA mutations and/or amplifications were identified in 15% of cases, identifying PDGFRA alterations as one of the most frequent genetic aberrations in pediatric high-grade gliomas and suggesting it as a potential target for therapy. The international collaboration was able to show that the inhibitor avapritinib specifically and selectively inhibits PDGFRA, works in both laboratory and animal models of high-grade gliomas and effectively crosses the blood-brain barrier in mice and humans.

The PDGFRA changes in high-grade gliomas lead to increased aggressiveness and growth, but at the same time create a target for effective therapeutic strategies."

Johannes Gojo, study leader

Related Stories

Furthermore, initial clinical experience with avapritinib therapy in pediatric and young adult patients with predominantly relapsed/refractory PDGFRA-altered HGG has shown that avapritinib is well tolerated and has achieved a radiological response in 3 out of 7 cases. "tumors with specific PDGFRA alterations that were previously resistant to standard radiotherapy have responded to this new therapeutic approach. Our findings provided the basis for an international phase 1/2 clinical trial and the basis for further combination trials of avapritinib in pediatric high-grade gliomas with PDGFRA alterations," adds first author Lisa Mayr.

These clinically highly relevant findings were the result of a collaboration between several different disciplines at the Comprehensive Cancer Centre of MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna, as well as national and international collaboration partners. 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Mayr, L., et al. (2025). Effective targeting of PDGFRA-altered high-grade glioma with avapritinib. Cancer Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2025.02.018.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests boosting brain's immune cells could improve Alzheimer's treatment
Neuroscientists win The Brain Prize 2025 for pioneering research into brain cancer
Feeding strategies in preterm infants do not alter brain growth or cognition
Study reveals how silent X chromosome enhances female brain resilience
Botox injections improve facial symmetry after nerve transfer surgery for facial palsy
Online reaction time tests provide insights into women's cognitive health
Study investigates genetic mutations linked to occupational exposures
New MS research harnessing the brain's healing power

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers train AI to read minds—by decoding brain signals into text