NKD2 protein discovery opens up new possibilities in the fight against bone loss

Chinese Academy of SciencesMar 17 2025

A transformative study has uncovered the pivotal role of the protein Naked cuticle homolog 2 (NKD2) in regulating the differentiation of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. This discovery opens up new possibilities in the fight against bone loss, particularly in postmenopausal osteoporosis. The research suggests that NKD2 not only promotes osteoblast differentiation but also inhibits adipocyte formation and osteoclast activity, positioning it as a potential therapeutic target for metabolic bone disorders. The study also sheds light on the intricate interplay between Wnt/β-catenin and mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling pathways, key regulators of bone homeostasis.

Osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and heightens the risk of fractures, poses a significant public health challenge, especially among postmenopausal women. The disease stems from an imbalance between bone formation by osteoblasts and bone resorption by osteoclasts. While current treatments primarily aim to slow bone loss, they fall short in effectively promoting bone formation. Moreover, the molecular mechanisms governing the differentiation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) into osteoblasts or adipocytes remain poorly understood. These gaps underscore the urgent need for novel molecular targets that can enhance bone formation while curbing bone resorption.

Published (DOI: 10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101209) in Genes & Diseases on January 12, 2024, the recent study led by researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China has identified Naked cuticle homolog 2 (NKD2) as a critical regulator of bone cell differentiation. The research reveals that NKD2 enhances osteoblast differentiation, inhibits adipocyte formation, and suppresses osteoclast activity. Through its regulation of Wnt/β-catenin and mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling pathways, NKD2 plays a crucial role in maintaining bone homeostasis, offering a promising new approach for treating osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders.

The study demonstrates that NKD2 is upregulated during the differentiation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) into osteoblasts and adipocytes. Functional experiments show that overexpressing NKD2 enhances osteoblast differentiation while suppressing adipocyte formation. Mechanistically, NKD2 activates Wnt/β-catenin signaling in differentiating cells but suppresses it in undifferentiated cells, underscoring its context-dependent role. The protein also interacts with tuberous sclerosis complex subunit 1 (TSC1), a key regulator of the mTORC1 pathway, further influencing bone cell differentiation. In vivo experiments on ovariectomized mice, a model for postmenopausal osteoporosis, demonstrated that transplanting NKD2-overexpressing BMSCs significantly improved bone mass by increasing osteoblast numbers and reducing adipocyte formation. Additionally, NKD2 downregulates RANKL, a crucial factor for osteoclast differentiation, leading to reduced bone resorption. These findings position NKD2 as a dual-action therapeutic target-promoting bone formation while inhibiting bone loss.

Dr. Baoli Wang, the corresponding author of the study, emphasized the significance of the discovery: "This study provides compelling evidence that NKD2 is a master regulator of bone cell differentiation. By understanding how NKD2 modulates both Wnt/β-catenin and mTORC1 signaling pathways, we can develop more effective treatments for osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases."

The discovery of NKD2's critical role in bone homeostasis holds immense promise for therapeutic interventions in osteoporosis and other metabolic bone disorders. Targeting NKD2 could pave the way for treatments that not only prevent bone loss but also promote bone formation, addressing a long-standing gap in osteoporosis management. Moreover, the study's findings could lead to the development of novel biomarkers for early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies. Future research will focus on translating these discoveries into clinical applications, potentially revolutionizing how we treat bone diseases.

Shan, L., et al. (2024). Naked cuticle homolog 2 controls the differentiation of osteoblasts and osteoclasts and ameliorates bone loss in ovariectomized mice. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101209.

