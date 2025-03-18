Autonomic dysfunction linked to impaired gastric activity in stroke patients

Backgrounds and objectives

Gastrointestinal complications are common in patients after ischemic stroke. Gastric motility is regulated by gastric pace-making activity (also called gastric myoelectrical activity (GMA)) and autonomic function. The aim of this study was to evaluate GMA, assessed by noninvasive electrogastrography (EGG), and autonomic function, measured via spectral analysis of heart rate variability derived from the electrocardiogram in patients with ischemic stroke.

Methods

EGG and electrocardiogram were simultaneously recorded in both fasting and postprandial states in 14 patients with ischemic stroke and 11 healthy controls. Multi-channel surface EGG was used to measure GMA, and autonomic function was evaluated by heart rate variability spectral analysis.

Results

Compared to healthy subjects, patients with ischemic stroke, especially those with a modified Rankin scale ≥ 4, had impaired GMA in both fasting and postprandial states. This included a lower percentage of normal gastric slow waves (the basic rhythmic waves of GMA) and a higher percentage of tachygastria, bradygastria, or arrhythmia. Patients with ischemic stroke also showed a decrease in the dominant frequency and power of the gastric slow waves. Autonomic functions were altered in ischemic stroke patients with a modified Rankin scale ≥ 4, as reflected by increased sympathetic activity and reduced parasympathetic activity.

Conclusions

Gastric pace-making activity is impaired in patients with severe ischemic stroke, as evidenced by a reduced percentage of normal gastric slow waves and a lower frequency of gastric slow waves, likely due to impaired autonomic functions.

Journal reference:

Sun, X., et al. (2025). Impaired Gastric Myoelectrical Rhythms Associated with Altered Autonomic Functions in Patients with Severe Ischemic Stroke. Journal of Translational Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.14218/jtg.2024.00029.

