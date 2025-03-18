Immature platelet fraction can be a predictive tool to monitor platelet recovery in dengue fever patients

Frontiers JournalsMar 18 2025

Dengue fever's clinical progression is closely tied to platelet dynamics, yet predicting recovery remains challenging. Immature platelet fraction (IPF) is recognized as a marker for thrombopoiesis, but its role in dengue has been underexplored.

This finding indicates that IPF% can be utilized as a predictor of platelet increase in patients with dengue infection. Additionally, IPF has been used as a marker to determine the etiology of thrombocytopenia, whether it is caused by excessive platelet destruction or decreased platelet production in the bone marrow, as observed in patients with dengue infection.

These findings suggest that IPF can be utilized as an additional predictive tool to monitor platelet recovery and identify the etiology of thrombocytopenia. However, it is important to note that recovery from dengue infection is not solely determined by platelet count. The restoration of platelet levels is merely one of the indicators of the recovery phase in dengue.

The work entitled "Immature platelet fraction as a clinical predictor for enhanced platelet recovery in patients with dengue fever" was published on One Health Bulletin (published on Feb. 27, 2025).

Somia, I. K. A., et al. (2025). Immature platelet fraction as a clinical predictor for enhanced platelet recovery in patients with dengue fever. One Health Bulletin. doi.org/10.4103/ohbl.ohbl_48_24.

