Workers prep to meet ICE officials at the health clinic door

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
KFF Health NewsMar 21 2025

In a memo to health care providers, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown advises health workers that they need not record a patient's immigration status unless it relates to insurance coverage and that they should ask for credentials if someone claiming to be an ICE official shows up. He also said providers should not interfere with an investigation.

KFF Health News reporting fellow Jackie Fortiér appeared on WAMU's "Health Hub" on March 19. The segment included voices from Nicole Lamoureux, president of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Matt Lopas, director of state advocacy for the National Immigration Law Center.

https://kffhealthnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/03/031925HHICERAIDS.mp3

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
Source:

KFF Health News

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Predicting mood episodes with sleep data: A breakthrough for mental health care
Digital avatars may ease distress from troubling voices in psychosis
Survey reveals strong public desire for notification about AI use in healthcare
Can AI be your therapist? Study shows ChatGPT outperforms professionals in key areas
A promising visual sign for concussion diagnosis in athletes
FDA strengthens AI regulation to ensure patient safety and innovation in healthcare
Psilocybin therapy reduces depression in clinicians after pandemic frontline work
Stroke remains a leading cause of death globally, with increased risk linked to lifestyle factors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can music therapy be the breakthrough dementia care desperately needs?