New hepatitis B vaccine outperforms standard boosters in health care workers

American Academy of Family PhysiciansMar 24 2025

Background and goal: Health care workers are at higher risk of hepatitis B infection due to occupational exposure to blood and body fluids. They are considered protected if they have a hepatitis B surface antigen antibody (anti-HBs) titer of ≥10 mIU/mL after completing a full vaccination series. This study compared the effectiveness of Heplisav-B, a new hepatitis vaccine, vs. standard hepatitis B vaccines as a booster in previously vaccinated individuals.

Study approach: Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, analyzing medical records from 2019 to 2022. The study included medical students who had completed a full hepatitis B vaccine series but had low antibody levels. Participants received either a standard hepatitis B booster or a Heplisav-B booster. Their antibody levels were measured at least 30 days later to determine if they had achieved protective immunity.

Main results:

  • 99.4% of individuals receiving Heplisav-B reached protective antibody levels.

  • 92.7% of individuals receiving a standard booster reached protective levels.

  • The 6.7% higher response rate with Heplisav-B was statistically significant (95% CI, 1.9%-14.5%; P = .003).

  • All seven individuals who remained below protective levels after one booster reached immunity after receiving additional vaccinations.

Why it matters:The study findings suggest that a single booster dose is sufficient to confirm hepatitis B immunity in most young, healthy health care workers who previously completed a full vaccination series. Heplisav-B was more effective than standard hepatitis B vaccines.

Journal reference:

Williams, A. L., & Newman, R. S. (2025). Heplisav-B vs Standard Hepatitis B Vaccine Booster for Health Care Workers. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240184.

