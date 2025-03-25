Practical steps to avoid embarrassing bad breath

Bad breath can be an unwelcome distraction in social and intimate moments. Whether you are on a first date, attending an important meeting or simply spending time with loved ones, fresh breath plays a crucial role in making a good impression. While most people associate bad breath with certain foods like garlic, onions or spicy dishes, they are not the main cause. In reality studies show that in 80-90% of cases, the main issue is poor oral hygiene and bacterial buildup in the mouth.

Nearly 30% of the world's population suffers from halitosis, commonly known as bad breath, which can lead to several social and psychological challenges. This can affect people of all ages, including children, and often impacts on their social interactions and self-confidence." Nicola West, secretary general of the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP)

Over 85% of halitosis cases stem from oral issues like tongue coating and inadequate oral hygiene. "In many cases, a person does not notice their own breath and only becomes aware of the problem when someone close points it out", notes Tali Chackartchi, president-elect of the European Federation of Periodontology and Gum Health Day co-ordinator for 2025. "Simple daily habits can make all the difference in keeping your breath fresh and your confidence high", says Chackartchi. It isn't that difficult to rid yourself of smelly breath.

What causes bad breath?

The moist environment and body temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) create an ideal setting for bacteria to thrive. The breakdown of organic matter (food debris) by these bacteria produces gases containing sulphur compounds, which emit a foul odour. Protein residues that accumulate on the teeth also contribute to particularly bad breath. "If gum disease is also present, additional niches in the mouth allow bacteria to multiply, further worsening bad breath. In many cases, halitosis, especially if accompanied by bleeding during brushing, may indicate an underlying infection, mainly gingivitis or periodontal disease", highlights West.

How to treat bad breath?

The key to treating bad breath is addressing its root cause by reducing bacterial buildup through proper oral hygiene. Effective strategies include brushing teeth at least twice a day using a soft brush and including tongue cleaning when indicated, flossing daily to remove food particles between teeth and using interdental cleaning tools or mouthwash. Drinking water helps to prevent a dry mouth and avoiding smoking is also very helpful.

"It is highly recommended to consult a periodontist to identify the root cause of bad breath and receive appropriate professional treatment. Expert periodontal treatment is aimed at reducing inflammation and bacterial accumulation, and will therefore successfully resolve bad breath in the majority of cases. However, dental treatments are not one-time fixes—the mouth is a dynamic environment. To prevent recurring inflammation and bad breath, regular preventive treatments by a dental hygienist every three to six months are essential," concludes Chackartchi. Following these guidelines will be a breath of fresh air!