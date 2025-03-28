A briefing on the impact of obesity in older populations

The Gerontological Society of AmericaMar 28 2025

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) invites you to a congressional briefing:

Title: The Impact of Obesity and Opportunity for CMS to Address
When: Tuesday, April 1, from 12 to 1 p.m. ET
Where: Virtual

GSA is a professional membership organization committed to promoting the best available interdisciplinary aging research to advance innovations in practice and policy. This is especially key to managing the chronic condition of obesity in health care.

Older people with obesity and overweight require access to proven treatment options and care to improve overall health and reduce other related health care costs. This briefing will feature medical and patient perspectives from Dr. Michael G. Knight and Dr. Kathryn Starr, as well as Jennifer L. Pettis, a registered nurse and patient advocate. Panelists will discuss the importance of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid's (CMS) proposed rule (CMS-4208-P) which would expand access to anti-obesity medications for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries living with obesity.

Moderator:

  • Patricia M. D'Antonio, BSPharm, MS, MBA, BCGP, Gerontological Society of America

Panelists:

  • Michael G. Knight, MD, MSHP, FACP, The George Washington University
  • Kathryn Porter Starr, PhD, RDN, Duke University School of Medicine
  • Jennifer L. Pettis, MS, RN, CNE, Gerontological Society of America
Source:

The Gerontological Society of America

