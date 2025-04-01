Study reveals disparities in healthcare utilization among racial and ethnic groups with IBD

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of AmericaApr 1 2025

A study published today in the American Journal of Gastroenterology reveals significant disparities in healthcare utilization among racial and ethnic groups with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the United States. The research, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), led by investigators from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation provides crucial insights into the challenges faced by underrepresented communities in accessing and utilizing IBD care. This is the first study to address racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare utilization for inflammatory bowel disease in a nationally representative sample across all age groups.

The full paper, "Association of Race and Ethnicity with Healthcare Utilization for Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the United States: A Retrospective Cohort Study" is available here.

Key findings from the study show that Black Americans with IBD over 65 had nearly 1.5 times higher use of emergency department services compared to their White counterparts. Among working-age adults, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans had lower use of advanced therapies for IBD compared to White adults. Some of the findings were associated with household income, suggesting that race was a surrogate marker for access barriers in certain socioeconomic groups. This highlights that socioeconomic disparities can play a significant role in healthcare utilization patterns among patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

The study analyzed data from two national datasets, including Optum's Clinformatics® Data Mart Database and Medicare, covering 2016 to 2017. The researchers examined healthcare utilization patterns across different racial and ethnic groups, including Asian, Black, Hispanic, and White Americans with IBD, spanning various age groups from children to older adults. Hispanic children showed increased healthcare utilization for IBD compared to White children, though these results did not meet statistical significance.

This comprehensive evaluation of healthcare utilization patterns across racial and ethnic groups is a critical step in understanding and addressing the disparities in IBD care. Everyone affected by these chronic, relapsing conditions deserves the opportunity to lead active, healthy lives. Our findings highlight the critical work needed to achieve health equity for all patients with inflammatory bowel disease."

 Andrés Hurtado-Lorenzo, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research and IBD Ventures at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and study co-author

"Our findings confirm healthcare access challenges in the long-term management of inflammatory bowel disease in historically underserved racial and ethnic groups," said lead investigator Abraham Segura, MD, MD, MSCE, Instructor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "This study provides crucial data to inform healthcare policy, resource allocation, and future research priorities in addressing health disparities in IBD care."

The study authors note that while this research provides valuable insights, further investigation is needed to identify and address patient, clinician, and healthcare system barriers to achieve health equity in the management of IBD.

The research was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through grant U01-DP006369.

Source:

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America

Journal reference:

Segura, A., et al. (2025) Association of Race and Ethnicity with Healthcare Utilization for Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the United States: A Retrospective Cohort Study. The American College of Gastroenterologydoi.org/10.14309/ajg.0000000000003438.

