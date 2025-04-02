Transformative potential of AI to enhance coronary heart disease detection

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Coronary heart disease (CHD), the most common cause of mortality globally, poses a formidable challenge to modern healthcare systems. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in multiple diagnostic applications of CHD, by facilitating early intervention and personalized treatment.

This article describes the state of the art and provides clinicians with updated insights into the transformative potential of AI to enhance CHD detection. AI can be used to increase diagnostic and prognostic accuracy. However, its reliance on homogeneous numerical data might potentially lead to misdiagnoses and unnecessary radiation exposure in diagnosing CHD. Multimodal data fusion brings new potential for accurate diagnosis and personalized medicine. Unmet challenges and future research directions in ethical, regulatory, and technical aspects are discussed and the article aims to bridge the gap between AI advancements and practical applications in clinical settings, to achieve a future in which AI empowers CHD diagnosis in the context of a modern healthcare ecosystem.

Ferdowsi, M., et al. (2025). Clinical Application of Artificial Intelligence in the Diagnosis, Prediction, and Classification of Coronary Heart Disease. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2025.0009.

