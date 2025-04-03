New data on use of EndoZip™ to treat obese patients be presented at leading global medical conferences

NitinotesApr 3 2025

Nitinotes, developer of EndoZip, a fully automated endoscopic suturing system aimed at treating obesity, today announced that clinical research on the EndoZip system will be presented at upcoming leading international medical conferences. These presentations will highlight findings from an ongoing clinical trial evaluating EndoZip as an innovative solution for minimally invasive obesity treatment.

"We are pleased to share the latest clinical progress of EndoZip with the global medical community at these prestigious events," said Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Nitinotes. "These presentations highlight our progress towards advancing obesity care with an automated solution that’s designed to be safe, effective, and accessible for both patients and clinicians. Physicians using EndoZip have noted its intuitive design and expressed enthusiasm about the potential to bring this unique solution into practice."

The presentations will also highlight the potential of the EndoZip system as an innovative approach for those with obesity-related comorbidities like hypertension and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

The presentations will be delivered by leading bariatric endoscopy experts Ivo Boskoski, M.D., PhD, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology (RTDB), Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, and Maria Valeria Matteo, M.D., PhD, Gastroenterologist at the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, at the following conferences:

  • ESGE Days 2025 | April 3-5 | Barcelona, Spain
    • April 4, 2:12 PM | Poster Dome 1 (P0)
    • Presenter: Dr. Maria Valeria Matteo
    • ID: MP140 - Moderated Poster Presentation
  • FISMAD 2025 | April 13-15 | Rome, Italy
    • April 15, 9:10–10:00 AM | Sala Nimes | Session OC.22 (Nutrition)
    • Presenter: Dr. Maria Valeria Matteo
    • ID: OC.22.2 - Oral Presentation
  • Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025 | May 3-6 | San Diego, USA
    • May 3, 10:22 AM | Location 5 (SDCC)
    • Presenter: Dr. Ivo Boskoski
    • ID: 4256645 - Oral Presentation
  • IFSO 2025 | May 14-17 | Venice, Italy
    • May 15, 5:45–5:54 PM | Sala Amici (Level 2)
    • Presenter: Dr. Maria Valeria Matteo
    • ID: 0820 (Abstract Session 03: Endoscopic Bariatric Procedures) - Oral Presentation

EndoZip is a fully automated endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) suturing system designed to provide a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with obesity class I & II. The system aims to overcome key limitations of current bariatric treatments, including invasiveness and procedural complexity.

Nitinotes is actively progressing its regulatory efforts, with a CE mark application for EndoZip currently under review. The company is also engaging with the FDA to define the IDE pivotal study design that will support its regulatory submission upon completion.

