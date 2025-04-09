GP comments on gonorrhoea as antibiotic resistant cases rise

Sexual health expert and GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Bhavini Shah (she/her) explains who is most at risk of gonorrhoea and the symptoms to be aware of:

“Anyone who is sexually active can catch gonorrhoea. But you’re particularly at risk if you regularly change sexual partners or do not use adequate barrier methods of contraception, like condoms, when having sex.

Gonorrhoea is easily passed between people through unprotected vaginal, anal and oral sex and sharing vibrators and other sex toys. It can be prevented through barrier methods of contraception. This means the use of condoms or dental dams (a square of latex or plastic used in oral sex). You should also wash and cover sex toys with a new condom when sharing them.

Symptoms of gonorrhoea usually appear within two weeks of being infected. In women, common symptoms include an unusual vaginal discharge (thin or watery and green or yellow in colour); pain or burning when peeing; pain or tenderness in the abdominal area; bleeding between periods, heavier periods and bleeding after sex.

In men, symptoms may include unusual discharge from the penis (white, yellow or green), pain or burning when peeing; swelling of the foreskin. Another symptom is pain or tenderness in the testicles, although this is rare.

Important to note though, about 10% of infected men and 50% of infected women do not experience any obvious symptoms. This is why regular STI testing is necessary, especially if you’re particularly at risk.

It’s important to treat gonorrhoea quickly to prevent complications and long-term issues. Untreated, it can spread and cause serious problems. For example, although rare, gonorrhoea can spread to the eye if the eye comes into contact with infected discharge from the penis or vaginal fluid. Gonorrhoea is particularly concerning in pregnant women as it can cause miscarriage, premature birth or blindness in the newborn baby.”

Dr Bhavini Shah, Online Doctor, Sexual health expert and GP, LloydsPharmacy