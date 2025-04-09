Study reveals how the brain processes active and passive touch differently

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PLOSApr 9 2025

Though the sense of touch underlies how we and most other animals interact with the world around us, much remains unknown about how this sense is processed in the brain. Researchers from Heidelberg University and Ludwig Maximillan University Munich in Germany measured the neuronal activity differences between active touch and passive touch in mice. As reported April 8th in the open-access journal, PLOS Biology, the researchers find that active and passive touch are processed by different pathways in the brain.

Active touch can be thought of as grabbing something with your hand, while passive touch would be something brushing against you. Mice, as well as many other animals, use their whiskers to sense the world around them, much like how we use our fingertips. To actively touch something, mice move their whiskers around, "whisking" the object they are investigating. They also passively sense touch through their whiskers when an object touches them.

The researchers measured whisker movement and neuronal activity in the mice, focusing on the thalamus, the part of the brain that processes all senses except for smell. The mice either actively interacted with an object or the researchers delivered a puff of air to passively stimulate the whiskers.

The baseline activity of the thalamus was generally higher before the mice engaged in active touching, and one part of the thalamus responded to both active and passive touch. However, another part called the posterior medial thalamus primarily responded to passive touch. This region also had the highest activity when long intervals had passed between puffs of air, which the researchers propose may be connected to the mouse's surprise at the touch.

Related Stories

Touch is important for many essential activities from finding food to social interaction. Passive touch, in particular, can also help animals sense danger, such as a predator lurking nearby. Processing these types of touch in different regions of the brain may allow animals to respond quickly and appropriately in their natural environments.

The authors add, "Being touched and touching something can lead to the same primary sensation but mean entirely different things. We explored how active and passive touch are represented differently in the brain and find that the higher-order thalamus (POm) strongly differentiates these situations."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Sumser, A., et al. (2025). Active and passive touch are differentially represented in the mouse somatosensory thalamus. PLOS Biology. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3003108.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Senolytics offer hope for more precise Alzheimer's treatments
Clinical trial demonstrates safety of targeted treatment approach for deadly brain tumor in children
Brain health in older adults threatened by prolonged air pollution
New method traces development of nervous system and inner ear cells
New insights into how glutamate opens brain cell signaling channels
Targeting a key protein outside of the brain could help manage Parkinson's-related heart issues
Study helps characterize how sleep deficiency may relate to Alzheimer's pathogenesis
NUZ-001 shows positive results in human 3D brain model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can brain-healthy eating improve your quality of life? This study tested it