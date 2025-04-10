Safety profile of centrifugation artificial liver support systems with RMA for liver failure patients

Background and objectives

Patients with acute liver failure (ALF) or acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) are at high risk of bleeding with traditional artificial liver support systems. To address the bleeding risk in liver failure patients, the safety of regional mesylate anticoagulation (RMA) in centrifugation artificial liver support systems (cALSS) is proposed for study.

Methods

In this prospective single-arm study, ALF and ACLF patients were treated with cALSS using RMA. Coagulation function was monitored, and the predictors of mesylate dose were analyzed using the area under the curve (AUC). Blood ammonia, model for end-stage liver disease scores, and survival rates at 28 and 90 days were assessed.

Results

All 57 patients showed no new bleeding within 24 h post-cALSS. Most disseminated intravascular coagulation indicators improved at 0.5 h and 24 h post-cALSS. Thromboelastography showed hypocoagulability at 0.5 h post-cALSS. Univariate and multivariate analyses identified pre-R and pre-MA as key factors for R exceeding 10 m at 0.5 h post-cALSS, with odds ratios of 0.91 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.84–0.98) and 2.03 (95% CI: 1.05–3.90), respectively, P < 0.05. The predictive values were pre-MA ≤ 38 mm (AUC = 0.817, 95% CI [0.690–0.907], P < 0.001) and pre-R > 6.3 m (AUC = 0.790, 95% CI [0.661–0.888], P < 0.001). Patients showed improvements in blood ammonia and model for end-stage liver disease scores after the last session, especially those with high initial levels (>80 µmol/L and >30). The 28-day and 90-day survival rates of ALF patients were similar to those of ACLF patients.

Conclusions

cALSS with RMA is safe for liver failure patients with a high risk of bleeding. Adjusting the mesylate dose based on pre-R and pre-MA enhances safety.

