Children's faces may reveal hidden gender bias

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TorontoApr 11 2025

New research recently published in Archives of Sexual Behavior suggests children's gender biases can be reflected in their facial emotional expressions.

Psychology professor Doug VanderLaan and his colleagues at the University of Toronto Mississauga, studied 296 children (148 boys and 148 girls) in Canada between the ages of four and nine years old while Wang Ivy Wong, Karen Kwan and their colleagues at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University studied 309 children (155 boys and 154 girls) in Hong Kong. All children watched four short stories that included five illustrations with pre-recorded audio narratives. The stories were presented in random order and showed peers who were in the same grade as the participant and displayed behaviours that either did or did not follow gender stereotypes. While viewing the stories, FaceReader software was used to code the intensities of participants' emotions, including angry, disgusted, happy, sad, scared, and surprised. 

The study found a small effect for one emotional expression (fear), but little to no difference in emotion with the other five. Participants displayed more scared emotion when viewing a boy who wasn't following societal gender stereotypes in the types of toys, activities, clothes, hairstyles, and friends he preferred. This fear was correlated with one of five verbal questions, in particular a question related to emotion perception, where children shared that they perceived the feminine-behaving boy as being less happy when compared with the boy who conformed with masculine gender stereotypes."These results provide evidence that children's gender biases are reflected in their facial emotional expressions – specifically showing signs of being scared when it comes to boy peers whose behaviours don't follow gender stereotypes," said Doug VanderLaan, an associate professor with the Department of Psychology at the University of Toronto Mississauga. "Developmentally, children may learn to imitate such fear responses from those who are around them like their peers, family members, and media." 

Related Stories

VanderLaan noted the finding is consistent with other studies highlighting that less positive characteristics are assigned to children whose behaviours don't follow gender stereotypes, especially when it comes to feminine-behaving boys. However, for this study in particular, examining facial emotional expressions provided unique insights into the emotional component of peer appraisals. Overall, the research contributes toward more complete understanding when it comes to children's gender biases while assessing their peers. 

Source:

University of Toronto

Journal reference:

Kwan, K. M. W., et al. (2025). Children’s Facial Emotional Expressions to Gender-Nonconforming Hypothetical Peers. Archives of Sexual Behavior. doi.org/10.1007/s10508-025-03113-6.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Children with potential ASD show preference for predictable movements
Cannabis extract can improve behavior of children and teens with autism spectrum disorder
Maternal obesity and smoking influence children’s obesity risk as teenagers or adults
Call for urgent support as US funding cuts threaten HIV/AIDS programs
The shifting sands of parenthood: Americans re-evaluate family plans
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches safer, Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test to improve, expedite allergy research
Gut bacteria and blood metabolites directly affect children’s height, study finds
Banning smartphone and social media access fails to protect children from digital harm

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tulane researchers develop portable device for rapid TB diagnosis