Virtual reality haptic simulators boost skills and reduce stress in dental training

The use of virtual reality haptic simulators can enhance skill acquisition and reduce stress among dental students during preclinical endodontic training, according to a new study published in the International Endodontic Journal. The study was based on collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Health Sciences and the University of Ondokuz Mayıs in Turkey as well as Grande Rio University in Brazil.

The study aimed to evaluate the influence of virtual reality (VR) haptic simulators on skill acquisition and stress reduction in endodontic preclinical education of dental students.

During preclinical training, dental students develop manual dexterity, psychomotor skills and confidence essential in clinical practice. VR and haptic technology are increasingly used alongside conventional methods, enabling more repetition and standardised feedback, among other things.

In the present study, 40 volunteered dental students enrolled in preclinical endodontic training were randomly divided into two groups. One group trained with VR haptic simulators before practicing on artificial teeth, while the other practiced on artificial teeth first, followed by VR simulator. All received standardised lectures and demonstrations on access cavity preparation. Pre- and post-training evaluations included stress level measurements, manual dexterity assessments and self-confidence surveys.

Students who started their training with VR haptic simulators demonstrated significantly higher manual dexterity scores and self-assessed proficiency, as well as lower anxiety levels during preclinical training sessions, compared to the other group. In addition, they felt better prepared and more confident in performing access cavity preparations and managing procedural challenges.

Stress levels were notably reduced following simulator practice in both groups. Simulator-based performance metrics were similar between the groups.

The researchers point out that further research is needed to explore long-term effects and optimal integration strategies for VR simulators in dental curricula.