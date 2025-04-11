Virtual reality haptic simulators boost skills and reduce stress in dental training

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Apr 11 2025

The use of virtual reality haptic simulators can enhance skill acquisition and reduce stress among dental students during preclinical endodontic training, according to a new study published in the International Endodontic Journal. The study was based on collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Health Sciences and the University of Ondokuz Mayıs in Turkey as well as Grande Rio University in Brazil.

The study aimed to evaluate the influence of virtual reality (VR) haptic simulators on skill acquisition and stress reduction in endodontic preclinical education of dental students.

During preclinical training, dental students develop manual dexterity, psychomotor skills and confidence essential in clinical practice. VR and haptic technology are increasingly used alongside conventional methods, enabling more repetition and standardised feedback, among other things.

In the present study, 40 volunteered dental students enrolled in preclinical endodontic training were randomly divided into two groups. One group trained with VR haptic simulators before practicing on artificial teeth, while the other practiced on artificial teeth first, followed by VR simulator. All received standardised lectures and demonstrations on access cavity preparation. Pre- and post-training evaluations included stress level measurements, manual dexterity assessments and self-confidence surveys.

Students who started their training with VR haptic simulators demonstrated significantly higher manual dexterity scores and self-assessed proficiency, as well as lower anxiety levels during preclinical training sessions, compared to the other group. In addition, they felt better prepared and more confident in performing access cavity preparations and managing procedural challenges.

Stress levels were notably reduced following simulator practice in both groups. Simulator-based performance metrics were similar between the groups.

The researchers point out that further research is needed to explore long-term effects and optimal integration strategies for VR simulators in dental curricula.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Usta, S. N., et al. (2025). A comparison of traditional and virtual reality haptic simulator approaches in preclinical endodontic training: Impacts on skill acquisition, confidence and stress. International Endodontic Journal. doi.org/10.1111/iej.14236.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can psychedelics break compulsive eating habits in obesity?
Microphysiological systems in drug discovery
Neurofilament light as a translational biomarker from preclinical drug discovery to clinical application
In the Thymus We Trust: ProTcell Therapy & the Future of Allogeneic Immunotherapy
Scientists stop long-COVID symptoms in mice using a new antiviral compound
Considerations for taking ASO discovery programs into animal models
How can machine learning accelerate neuroscience behavior studies?
Can natural supplements backfire? Review explains how and why

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research