Watch: Why insurance companies are denying coverage for prosthetic limbs

Why insurance companies are denying coverage for prosthetic limbs

KFF Health NewsApr 18 2025


PBS News Weekend's Ali Rogin spoke with KFF Health News contributor Michelle Andrews about what some people with missing limbs consider a disparity in health insurance coverage: Though a knee replacement likely would be covered, a prosthetic knee isn't always. A prosthetic device can be subject to cost caps and an amputee may be required to prove medical necessity for coverage. Andrews recently explored these issues in her article "Health Insurers Limit Coverage of Prosthetic Limbs, Questioning Their Medical Necessity."

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
KFF Health News

