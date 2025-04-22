Liquid biopsy offers new hope for early cancer detection

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, with nearly 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022. Early detection plays a crucial role in reducing cancer-related morbidity and mortality, but many cancers are diagnosed at advanced stages due to subtle early symptoms and lack of awareness. Liquid biopsy, a non-invasive approach that examines circulating tumor components in body fluids, has emerged as a groundbreaking technology in cancer detection. This review presents the advancements in liquid biopsy, its clinical applications, and the challenges and opportunities it presents, especially for early cancer diagnosis.

Liquid biopsy components and techniques

Liquid biopsy encompasses the analysis of several tumor-derived components found in body fluids, including cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and exosomes. These biomarkers are released into the bloodstream by tumors and can provide valuable molecular insights for precision oncology.

Circulating cfDNA and ctDNA: cfDNA consists of DNA fragments released from normal cells and tumor cells, while ctDNA is a subset of cfDNA specifically derived from tumor cells. ctDNA offers real-time monitoring of tumor dynamics, making it an ideal biomarker for early detection and tracking of mutations or epigenetic changes associated with cancer progression.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs): CTCs are tumor cells that detach from primary tumors and enter the bloodstream. Though they represent early stages of metastasis, the rarity of CTCs in the blood poses challenges for detection. Advances in microfluidic technologies have improved CTC isolation and analysis, enabling insights into tumor heterogeneity and metastatic potential.

Exosomes: Exosomes are small vesicles secreted by tumor cells that carry genetic, proteomic, and lipidomic information. They are abundant and stable in body fluids, making them an attractive source for biomarkers in liquid biopsy. Exosome-based liquid biopsy has shown potential in identifying biomarkers for early-stage cancers and monitoring treatment response.

Clinical applications in early cancer detection

Liquid biopsy has significant potential in detecting various types of cancer at early stages, such as lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and gastric cancers. Unlike tissue biopsies, which are invasive and may fail to capture tumor heterogeneity, liquid biopsy offers a safer, repeatable, and dynamic alternative. By analyzing circulating biomarkers such as cfDNA, ctDNA, and CTCs, liquid biopsy enables early detection of cancer and provides a comprehensive overview of tumor biology.

Lung cancer: Liquid biopsy techniques, including ctDNA and CTC analysis, have shown promising results in detecting lung cancer at early stages. Studies have demonstrated that ctDNA levels correlate with tumor volume and can be used to monitor therapeutic efficacy. Additionally, CTC detection has shown promise in identifying high-risk patients, such as smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), before the appearance of visible tumors on imaging.

Breast cancer: For breast cancer, liquid biopsy can detect biomarkers like cfDNA and exosomal miRNAs. Research has shown that profiling miRNAs in plasma can help distinguish early-stage breast cancer from healthy controls. However, challenges remain in detecting CTCs in early-stage breast cancer, and sensitivity improvements are needed for clinical application

Colorectal cancer: In colorectal cancer (CRC), liquid biopsy techniques, including CTC and cfDNA methylation profiling, have been demonstrated to effectively detect early-stage cancer. The Epi proColon test, which uses cfDNA methylation biomarkers, has already received FDA approval as a blood-based CRC screening test.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite the advancements, several challenges hinder the widespread use of liquid biopsy. These include issues with sensitivity and specificity, especially in early-stage cancers where biomarker levels are low. Standardization of detection methods, sample collection, and analysis protocols is crucial for ensuring reproducibility and reliability across clinical settings.

Additionally, while liquid biopsy provides a non-invasive and dynamic method for monitoring tumor evolution and treatment response, its effectiveness is still limited by the rarity of CTCs and the heterogeneity of ctDNA. Ongoing research is focused on enhancing the sensitivity of these assays through innovative detection platforms and integrating multi-omics approaches to capture more comprehensive biomarker data.

Conclusion

Liquid biopsy holds immense promise as a minimally invasive tool for early cancer detection and monitoring, offering significant advantages over traditional tissue biopsies. With advancements in detection technologies and biomarker profiling, liquid biopsy has the potential to revolutionize cancer screening, diagnosis, and personalized treatment. However, addressing current limitations related to sensitivity, specificity, and standardization is essential to fully realize its clinical potential. The future of liquid biopsy lies in its integration with other diagnostic modalities and continued research into novel biomarkers and detection platforms.