Serum hsa_circ_101555 as a promising biomarker for hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) represents the most prevalent malignancy in Egypt and globally. However, non-invasive diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers for early detection of HCC are still lacking. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are one of the promising biomarkers. They are considered stable, long-stranded non-coding RNAs in a sealed circular form held together by covalent bonds. circRNAs have been observed in several genetic studies to play a vital role in the initiation and progression of malignancy. Our current cross-sectional study aimed to evaluate the potential role of serum-derived hsa_circ_101555 as a diagnostic biomarker for HCC, in addition to comparing its prognostic significance and predicting the response to therapy.

Methods

The serum expression level of hsa_circ_101555 was measured using real-time polymerase chain reaction in 62 clinically/radiologically diagnosed Egyptian HCC patients at baseline and three months after HCC treatment. These results were compared to those of 30 healthy subjects.

Results

Our data showed that the mean circRNA value was highest in HCC cases (7.66 ± 3.74) compared to healthy controls (1.21 ± 0.96). Furthermore, the circRNA value showed excellent diagnostic accuracy in differentiating HCC patients from healthy controls at a cutoff point of 1.966, as indicated by an area under the curve of 0.984. In addition, it showed a prognostic role in differentiating between HCC progression and regression in these patients based on response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST)/ modified- RECIST (mRECIST) response categories at the cutoff point 5.1150, with an area under the curve of 0.891 and a standard error of 0.058. Interestingly, positive correlations between post-intervention circRNA levels and laboratory measurements were observed in our HCC patients, including the albumin-bilirubin score (r = 0.424, P = 0.001**), the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (r = 0.410, P = 0.001**), alpha-fetoprotein (r = 0.273, P = 0.032*), the aspartate aminotransferase/alanine aminotransferase ratio (r = 0.284, P = 0.025*), fibrosis-4 (r = 0.501, P = 0.000**), and the aspartate aminotransferase to platelet ratio score (r = 0.436, P = 0.000**), indicating an association with worsening liver inflammation, fibrosis, and disease progression. Lastly, post-intervention circRNA values were significantly correlated with clinical/pathological tumor key features, including larger tumors (>5 cm) (P = 0.019), multiplicity (tumor numbers > 3) (P = 0.031), vascular invasion (P = 0.030), Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer stage C (P = 0.007), and advanced Tomur, Node, Metastasis stage (P = 0.012).

Conclusions

To our knowledge, this is the first study to highlight the expression levels of serum-derived hsa_circ_101555 in Egyptian HCC patients. Our data showed its upregulation in HCC cases compared to healthy subjects. Additionally, its increased levels were associated with tumor progression according to the RECIST/mRECIST categories. Furthermore, its significant correlation with markers/scores of liver inflammation, dysfunction, and tumor pathological features underscores its potential as a promising diagnostic/prognostic biomarker, aiding in better clinical decision-making for the management of hepatocellular carcinoma.