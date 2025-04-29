Celebrating 25 years of GOARN's global health impact

The Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), an initiative coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), marks its 25th anniversary today. Since its inception in April 2000, the network has been at the forefront of the global fight against health emergencies. By leveraging the expertise of global partners – facilitating alerts, deploying rapid support capacities, and strengthening capacities – it has significantly enhanced country-level operations and strengthened regional development, playing a critical role in health preparedness and response.

GOARN is a vital part of the global health architecture. Through the network, countries get the expert support they need to respond to health emergencies, and to enhance their own capacities for preparedness and response. This means faster, more effective responses and more lives saved." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

GOARN was created in response to the need for better coordination during global health emergencies. While many partner organizations were sending teams to assist during emergencies, there was a lack of coordination which hindered the overall effectiveness of these responses. It was also clear that no single institution could address all components of a response alone. GOARN was thus born following an international meeting organized by WHO in Geneva on 26–28 April 2000. Some 121 representatives from 67 partner institutions discussed the growing challenge of epidemic-prone and emerging diseases, and the urgent need to build a global network based on existing partnerships to address these threats.

In October 2000, GOARN played a key role in responding to the major Ebola outbreak in Gulu, Uganda – marking a significant milestone in what would evolve into a quarter-century of pivotal global health responses.

"As one of the first responders deployed during the Ebola outbreak in Uganda 25 years ago, I witnessed firsthand the evolution of our response efforts and GOARN's role," said Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme and Deputy Director-General of WHO. "When I returned to Uganda earlier this year for another Ebola response, I was immensely proud to see how strong the national capacities have become, led by the Ministry of Health with the support of WHO and GOARN partners. GOARN is an example of how multilateralism works to save lives. To this day, I wear the orange GOARN lanyard alongside my blue WHO one to show my respect for and pride in this network."

GOARN leverages the expertise of its partner institutions to address global health challenges. Operating as a unified international community, the network has responded swiftly and effectively to public health threats by deploying technical experts to ensure the right expertise is in the right place at the right time. GOARN's goal is to strengthen countries' capacities and help build strong, resilient systems for response to emergencies.

GOARN ensures that the experts are well-trained and equipped with the right skills before they're deployed where they are needed most, fostering seamless collaboration for swift, coordinated, and impactful responses.

GOARN has now grown into a network of over 310 institutions, including national public health agencies, nongovernmental organizations, UN agencies, academic, and other technical organizations. GOARN has responded to over 175 public health emergencies in 114 countries, deploying more than 3645 international responders who integrate within national responses, collaborating with thousands of national professionals to strengthen and enhance local efforts. The network has tackled major global public health events, including outbreaks of SARS, Ebola virus disease, Marburg virus disease, COVID-19, mpox, cholera, yellow fever, disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and war. GOARN has deployed expertise in epidemiology, disease surveillance, case management, clinical care, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, and others. These efforts have also delivered hands-on training to hundreds of national teams, bolstering their immediate response capacity and long-term resilience.

"Looking back over the past 25 years, it's remarkable to see how GOARN has evolved from a visionary concept to an indispensable network in the global health emergency landscape," said Ray R. Arthur, PhD, Director, Global Disease Detection Operations Center, CDC (retired) and Former Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee. "As an early participant in establishing the network and as former chair of the Steering Committee, I witnessed firsthand the commitment and collaboration that drove the network's success. GOARN has not only facilitated rapid response to public health emergencies but has also been instrumental in strengthening global health, ensuring that countries are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. It's an honour to see the network continue to grow and play such a vital role in protecting public health worldwide."

Today, GOARN is a vital pillar in the Global Health Emergency Corps ensuring a well-coordinated health emergency workforce, centered in countries and connected regionally and globally. The 25-year milestone marks a significant evolution of GOARN's role in preparedness and response. Rather than deploying large numbers of international professionals across every field, GOARN now brings in only the necessary expertise to address critical gaps on the ground. Paired with the focus on capacity strengthening and training initiates, GOARN has demonstrated the effectiveness of its mandate and efforts empowering countries to manage emergencies themselves.

GOARN calls on all Member States, partners and the global community to continue working together to build a global health emergency architecture that is resilient, equitable, and capable of addressing future health challenges.

Voices from GOARN, past and present

Dr Mohannad Al-Nsour, Executive Director, Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET), current Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee:

"As the world faces the growing threats of epidemics, conflict, and humanitarian crises, GOARN's role has never been more vital. The network is being called to respond in increasingly complex environments – where conflict is more widespread, and public health emergencies unfold alongside deep humanitarian challenges. GOARN must continue to evolve, expanding its reach and strengthening collaboration to meet these urgent needs."

Daniela Garone, Infectious Diseases Specialist and International Medical Coordinator, Médecins Sans Frontières, current Co-Deputy Chairs of the GOARN Steering Committee and Dr Edmund Newman, Director, UK Public Health Rapid Support Team (UK-PHRST):

"Reflecting on GOARN's 25 years of advancing global health emergency preparedness and response, we are proud to be active partners of a network that has been instrumental in saving lives and strengthening health response systems around the world. From its humble beginnings to its current role as a vital pillar in global health response, GOARN has demonstrated the power of collaboration and expertise in tackling public health emergencies. As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting countries in building resilient public health systems and ensuring that our collective efforts continue to evolve in response to the growing challenges of global health. Together, we will continue to foster stronger partnerships and be ready for whatever comes next."

Myriam Henkens MD, MPH, Senior Health Adviser, Médecins Sans Frontières, former member of GOARN Steering Committee:

"For 25 years, GOARN has been a cornerstone in the global response to health emergencies. As a proud participant, MSF has been working alongside GOARN to strengthen health systems and ensure a more effective global response to the challenges of tomorrow. The collaborative spirit and shared expertise across the network have made a real difference in the field, and I'm proud to have been part of this journey."

Gail Carson, Director of Network Development at ISARIC Pandemic Sciences Institute, University of Oxford and former Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee (2022–2024):

"Serving as Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee from 2022 to 2024 was one of the greatest honours of my career. But my connection to this network goes back much further-to GOARN's first response to Ebola in Uganda. Over the past 25 years, I've seen firsthand how this global community of experts supports countries in times of crisis, delivering trusted, timely, and lifesaving technical assistance. Today, GOARN continues to evolve to meet new and complex challenges. What hasn't changed is its core strength: GOARN remains the partner you can count on when a health emergency hits."

John S Mackenzie, Emeritus Professor and former Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee:

"GOARN was born from a visionary belief that global outbreak response could be stronger through coordinated action. I was proud to serve on its first Steering Committee, and those 14 years remain among the most fulfilling of my career. GOARN continues to grow as a powerful force in global public health – driven by collaboration, expertise, and an enduring spirit of service."

Pat Drury, former GOARN Manager:

"GOARN has been more than just a professional milestone-it has been a journey of saving lives and making a real difference in the face of some of the world's most challenging outbreaks, from Ebola, and SARS to COVID-19. The network's strength is its ability to connect people, and institutions, knowledge and expertise in real time, turning alerts into rapid responses. As the challenges have grown, so have the stakes. In an increasingly polarised world, GOARN's role in mobilizing science, and fostering trust has never been more vital. Congratulations on 25 years of extraordinary impact, and thank you to the countless individuals who make this mission possible."