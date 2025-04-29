PET scans reveal early signs of Parkinson’s and Lewy body disorders

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Genomic PressApr 29 2025

In a comprehensive Genomic Press perspective article published today, researchers from Fudan University and Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine have highlighted remarkable advances in the development of positron emission tomography (PET) tracers capable of visualizing α-synuclein aggregates in the brains of patients with Parkinson's disease and related disorders.

The abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein protein is a defining pathological feature of several neurodegenerative conditions collectively known as synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease (PD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Until recently, confirming the presence of these protein aggregates required post-mortem examination, severely limiting early diagnosis and treatment monitoring capabilities.

"The ability to visualize these protein aggregates in living patients represents a significant leap forward in neurodegenerative disease research," explains Dr. Fang Xie, corresponding author and researcher at the Department of Nuclear Medicine & PET Center at Huashan Hospital, Fudan University.

A suitable radiotracer that can noninvasively map synucleinopathies through PET imaging will lead to breakthroughs in early diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, and evaluating treatment responses."

Dr. Fang Xie, Corresponding Author and Researcher, Department of Nuclear Medicine & PET Center at Huashan Hospital, Fudan University

The perspective article meticulously reviews recent advances in PET tracer development, with special attention to promising candidates that have shown effectiveness in both laboratory and clinical settings. The researchers highlight tracers such as [18F]F-0502B, [18F]C05-05, and [18F]ACI-12589, which have demonstrated encouraging results in distinguishing patients with synucleinopathies from healthy controls.

One particularly significant breakthrough came when [18F]C05-05 successfully visualized synucleinopathies in ten patients meeting clinical diagnostic criteria for Parkinson's disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. This tracer showed increased binding in the midbrain-an area commonly affected by Lewy body pathologies-and this binding correlated well with the severity of motor symptoms.

Related Stories

Another promising tracer, [18F]ACI-12589, developed by the biotech company AC Immune, has shown remarkable results in distinguishing multiple system atrophy from other neurodegenerative diseases. This radiotracer exhibited greater retention in the cerebellar white matter of MSA patients compared to those with PD, DLB, or healthy controls.

Despite these encouraging developments, the authors acknowledge several challenges that remain in developing optimal α-synuclein PET tracers. The heterogeneous distribution and conformation of α-synuclein aggregates across different synucleinopathies, along with the relatively low density of these pathological features, complicate the development of universally effective imaging agents.

The clinical implications of these advances extend beyond diagnosis. Could these imaging tools eventually help stratify patients for clinical trials based on their specific pathological profiles? Might they serve as critical biomarkers for assessing the efficacy of emerging disease-modifying treatments targeting α-synuclein aggregation? These questions highlight the potential far-reaching impact of this technology on personalized medicine approaches to neurodegenerative disorders.

"The field is moving rapidly, and we're witnessing the translation of laboratory discoveries into clinical applications," notes Dr. Yingfang He, lead author from the Institute of Radiation Medicine at Fudan University. "What makes these developments particularly exciting is their potential to transform how we diagnose and treat these devastating disorders, potentially intervening before irreversible neurodegeneration occurs."

As the global population ages, the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to rise dramatically. The development of reliable imaging biomarkers for synucleinopathies could significantly impact both clinical management and research efforts aimed at developing disease-modifying therapies.

Source:

Genomic Press

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s disease may leave early signs in the gut, study finds
Does COVID increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?
Eating ultra-processed foods may rewire your brain’s hunger and reward circuits
A new blood test could improve how Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed
Genetic test outperforms PSA and MRI in spotting deadly prostate cancer early
Making Complex Cell Culture Easy and Efficient with AI
The evolution of OCT for retinal imaging and disease intervention
Advancing Adherent Cell Assays with SemaCyte® Technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
CellVoyant's AI-Powered Vision for the Future of Cell Therapy