Vapourtec video showcases fully automated peptide synthesis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vapourtec LtdApr 30 2025

A recent video produced by Vapourtec highlights the patented automatic Variable Bed Flow Reactor (VBFR) demonstrating fully automated solid phase peptide synthesis.

Vapourtec video showcases fully automated peptide synthesis

Image Credit: Vapourtec

The process begins with swelling Tentagel S resin in DMF, preheating and Fmoc deprotection using 20% Piperidine in DMF. A reduction in resin volume marks this deprotection step, tracked on the VBFR’s volume graph and detected by UV at 365 nm, producing a distinct Fmoc peak.

Following deprotection, activated amino acids (AAs) are introduced, causing the resin volume to expand. This step is visualized by a darker orange slug travelling through the resin. The reagents flow through the resin in a single pass only rather than traditional recirculation. 

Vapourtec’s unique single-pass process provides higher purity crude peptides. The VBFR’s automated system efficiently manages repeated cycles of Fmoc deprotection and AA coupling, elongating the peptide chain while maintaining precise control over the resin ensuring no channeling or dilution of reagents.

The VBFR demonstrates its ability to both identify and mitigate aggregation events. GLP-1 sequence aggregation is identified during the coupling of F and E amino acids. By operating at elevated temperatures and maintaining a controlled environment, the process minimizes aggregation severity compared to room-temperature or batch methods.

The Vapourtec software interface keeps users informed of each step providing real-time UV and resin volume data, simplifying the process and allowing researchers to focus on optimizing reaction conditions and results without manual monitoring.”

Victoire Laude, Vapourtec Research Scientist

Improved solid phase synthesis by automated adjustment of reactor volume

Video Credit: Vapourtec Ltd 

Source:

Vapourtec Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scalable, Smart, and Accessible: The Future of Lab Automation
From crude lysate to purity with high-precision AAV capsid measurement with Bio-Rad's new ddPCR Kit

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exploring the benefits of miniaturizing NGS library preparation