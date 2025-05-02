Celebrating two years in Malaysia: New Vision Display’s manufacturing expansion supports greater customer growth and resilience

New Vision Display (NVD), a Shenzhen-based company, is celebrating two years of successful manufacturing operations at its Malaysia facility — a major milestone in the company’s strategy to better support customer growth, mitigate risk, and strengthen supply chain resilience across the Southeast Asia region and beyond.

After more than a year of careful research across multiple Southeast Asian countries, NVD formally established its Malaysian entity, NVD (M) SDN. BHD., in August 2022. Factors such as cost, operational efficiency, supply chain stability, workforce readiness, and language accessibility contributed to the selection. NVD’s prior experience doing business in Malaysia, along with strong ties to the region through senior leadership from Malaysia and Singapore, further supported the decision.

At the time, global supply chains were still under pressure from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By establishing operations in Malaysia, NVD provided customers with improved production flexibility, reduced lead times, and greater regional support. Despite travel restrictions that initially delayed operations, NVD successfully launched its screen protector production lines in December 2022, followed by the expansion into Liquid Crystal Module (LCM) and touch panel production in June 2024.

Today, NVD Malaysia plays a critical role in delivering high-quality, customized display solutions that help customers bring innovative products to market faster and more efficiently.

The Malaysia facility spans 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet) and is ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certified, demonstrating NVD’s commitment to providing customers with world-class quality, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety standards.

Setting up NVD (M) SDN. BHD. and growing our production capabilities in Malaysia has allowed us to better align with our customers’ evolving needs. Over the past two years, our Malaysia operations have enhanced our ability to provide strategic, agile support and strengthen the global supply chains that our OEM partners rely on.” David Kruse, CEO of NVD

With a strong foundation in place, NVD Malaysia continues to expand its capabilities to meet future customer demands and drive shared success around the world.