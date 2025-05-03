Melanoma cases climb amid declining sunscreen use in Canada

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversityMay 3 2025

Despite decades of public health messaging, Canadians are spending more time in the sun and using less sun protection – raising alarms among researchers as melanoma cases continue to climb.

That trend is highlighted in a McGill University-led study that analyzed national survey data collected between 2011 and 2018 from over 77,000 people, representing a weighted sample of 21 million Canadians.

Researchers found that 75 per cent of adult Canadians reported spending at least 30 minutes in the sun on summer days off, with nearly half staying out for two hours or more. Most reported irregular or no use of sunscreen. One in three Canadians experienced a sunburn in the past year.

Young adults were much more likely to get sunburned and use tanning beds than older adults, and they were also less likely to wear protective clothing.

This increasing sun exposure and decreasing protection is very concerning. Episodic sunburns, especially in childhood or adolescence, significantly increase the risk of melanoma later in life."

Dr. Ivan Litvinov, senior study author and Associate Professor of Dermatology at McGill

Litvinov points to cultural beauty standards, a sense of invincibility among youth and potential cost barriers for sun protection as key factors driving these behaviours.

Melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – rose by an estimated 17 per cent in 2024 over the previous year, with approximately 11,000 new cases diagnosed across the country. Other forms of skin cancer are also becoming more common.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Moustaqim-Barrette, A., et al. (2025). Evaluating UV exposure and skin cancer prevention behaviours in Canada: a national population-based cross-sectional study. BMJ Public Health. doi.org/10.1136/bmjph-2024-001983.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Malaria infection linked to childhood cancer risk
Prostate cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence, study says
New Medicare changes ease cost burden for cancer drugs
Understanding the motivations behind cancer patients' adoption of traditional Chinese medicine
Simple urine sample could revolutionize early prostate cancer diagnosis
Surgery may not be necessary for some early-stage breast cancer patients
‘Game-changer’ clinical trial launches for Australia’s second-deadliest cancer
IL-17A identified as a potential driver of cancer in familial adenomatous polyposis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cancer-related fatigue and depression found to limit recreational activities in survivors