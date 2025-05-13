New light-based 3D printing technique advances tissue engineering

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed a technique that could help advance treatments in tissue engineering. The study, published in the scientific journal Small, introduces a technique for producing tissues with precise cellular organization designed to mimic the natural structure of human tissue.

Using a simple light-based 3D printing method, the team created microgels with controlled internal architectures. These structures helped guide how cells behave and grow, mimicking the way cells naturally behave in the body. By adjusting properties of light as it interacts with hydrogels, they modified the internal structure of these microgels, enabling precise control of cell organization in 3D space. This breakthrough addresses a major challenge in creating realistic, functional tissue environments critical for tissue repair and regeneration.

Our technique enables the production of microtissue with precise structural control, which is essential for engineering tissues such as muscle, and retina. We're enabling a new class of modular biomaterials that can actively guide tissue formation and engineering organ through the bottom-up approach." Dr. Johnson John, study's principal investigator

The study showed that these microgels could be used in a variety of ways. In one example, the team placed muscle cells inside rod-shaped gels, which helped the cells align and form muscle fibers, a promising step towards injectable treatments for muscle injuries. In another case, they used the gels to hold photoreceptor cells, which naturally organized themselves into layers similar to the outer retina, offering potential for future retinal therapies. The researchers also added angiogenic peptides to the gels which encouraged new blood vessel growth, both in vitro and in vivo. The microgels maintain their shape during injection and are designed to support cell growth, new blood vessel formation, and tissue growth. Their flexible design supports customization for various medical uses, making them a promising tool for wound care, organ repair, and studying diseases.

"This work represents a significant step toward creating structures that can form functional tissues" said Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO of TIBI. "By merging light-based fabrication with smart biomaterials, we are getting closer to making personalized, minimally invasive therapies."

This study is supported by National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and TIBI.