Blocking IL1RAP protein may offer new approach to treat atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fat and calcium in the walls of blood vessels and represents the most common cause of cardiovascular disease. Recent research from örebro University indicates that inhibiting a specific protein can diminish the inflammation that occurs in blood vessels during atherosclerosis.

This could lead to a new treatment for cardiovascular disease." Karin H Franzén, docent in biomedicine, örebro University

Every year, approximately 17 million people worldwide die from cardiovascular disease. In many instances, this results from atherosclerosis - or hardening of the arteries - an inflammatory condition that leads to the buildup of fat and calcium in the blood vessel walls. This consequently narrows the vessels, which in turn elevates the risk of blood clots.



In a new study, researchers at örebro University have demonstrated that it is possible to influence inflammation in the blood vessels by blocking a specific protein, IL1RAP. This protein acts as a receptor for inflammatory signals in the body and is essential for how certain signalling substances in the immune system trigger inflammatory processes. One of these signalling substances is interleukin-1β, which plays a key role in the atherosclerosis process.



"We've shown that blocking IL1RAP reduces the levels of several inflammatory markers that are significant in the development of cardiovascular disease, including interleukin-1β," says Karin H Franzén, who led the study.



The study was conducted in collaboration with the Lund-based biotechnology company Cantargia, which has developed antibodies that block the IL1RAP protein.

We've also observed that these antibodies inhibit the capacity to attract inflammatory cells in model systems for blood vessels," says Karin H Franzén.

New treatment for cardiovascular disease in the future

Today, cardiovascular diseases are primarily treated with blood pressure and cholesterol-lowering medications. However, in recent years, research has increasingly focused on exploring anti-inflammatory treatments.



In the future, this could lead to a new treatment that targets the inflammation in blood vessels by focusing on IL1RAP. We hope that our results will ultimately be significant for a large group of patients," says Karin H Franzén.

Additional information:

Research has been conducted at the Cardiovascular Research Centre (CVRC) in collaboration with the company Cantargia. The research team at örebro University includes Karin H Franzén, Madelene Lindkvist, Anna Göthlin Eremo, Geena Varghese Paramel, Sheikh Anisul Haque and Allan Sirsjö.



The project has been funded by the KK Foundation's calls for proposals HöG19: Novel aspects on immune modulatory proteins - future therapeutic targets against inflammatory diseases with focus on cancer and atherosclerosis and Synergi21: Drug discovery targeting inflammation - novel therapeutic aspects on vascular inflammation, thrombosis and breast cancer.