Nanoworx announces nanomedicine development and optimization services!

Nanoworx B.V.May 22 2025

Nanoworx B.V., a Contract Research Organization specializing in nanomedicine, is thrilled to announce the launch of its comprehensive service portfolio for academic and industry partners. Based in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Nanoworx leverages state-of-the-art equipment and deep expertise to advance the design, optimization, and scaling of nanoparticle-based solutions.

The company offers four core services tailored to client needs: - Nanoparticle design and prototyping - Nanomedicine high-throughput library construction and screening - Nanomedicine production at scale - In vitro assay testing

These services are fully customizable, supporting clients at any stage of nanomedicine development, from early exploration to advanced platform optimization.

With our unique knowledge and highly-skilled team, Nanoworx empowers clients to unlock the transformative potential of nanomedicine. We stand out by combining state-of-the-art facilities with a client-centric approach that builds lasting capabilities."

Dr. Makri-Pistikou, Co-founder and COO, Nanoworx

Meet Nanoworx at SLAS Europe 2025 in Hamburg, where they will showcase their capabilities at the Innovation AveNEW booth.

