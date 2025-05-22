Natural compounds from Brazilian plants show promise against stomach cancer

A new review was published in Volume 12 of Oncoscience on May 8, 2025, titled "The chemopreventive effects of native Brazilian plants on stomach cancer: A review of the last 25 years."



The study led by first author Iara Lopes Lemos and corresponding author Mario Roberto Marostica Junior from the University of Campinas reviewed scientific studies published over the past 25 years that examine how native Brazilian plants may help prevent stomach cancer (SC). Their findings suggest that several plant species contain bioactive compounds with potential anticancer properties. By compiling and analyzing this research, the authors aim to highlight the underexplored value of Brazil's biodiversity in the search for new cancer prevention strategies.



Stomach cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers globally and is often diagnosed at advanced stages. The review notes that many factors contribute to the disease, including poor diet, infections, and genetics. However, evidence shows that regular consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in natural compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids may help lower the risk. The reviewed literature suggests that native Brazilian plants may offer similar protective effects.

"[…] a regular consumption of fruit and vegetables rich in bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols and flavonoids, has demonstrated anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and chemopreventive effects on SC."

The study covers ten native species, including açaí, cacao, guava, pitanga, jambu, and physalis. Extracts from these plants showed signs of reducing cancer cell growth, triggering cell death, and slowing disease progression. Although the exact biological mechanisms remain unclear for many cases, some studies reported reduced inflammation and disruption of cancer-related signaling. These findings point to the possibility that natural plant-based substances could support efforts to prevent or manage SC.



Most of the studies included in the review were conducted on laboratory cell models, with very few using animal models and none involving clinical trials. This limited coverage means that while the early results are promising, more research is needed to understand how these plant compounds work in the human body and to evaluate their safety and effectiveness in real-world settings.



This review emphasizes the value of exploring Brazil's rich plant biodiversity for medical purposes. Many of these species remain scientifically underexplored, especially in the context of cancer prevention. By drawing attention to their potential, the authors hope to encourage more research that could lead to the development of new, natural therapies. Their work contributes to the growing recognition that traditional and natural sources can play a meaningful role in modern medicine.