AI tools show limitations in diagnosing atypical emergency room cases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
West Virginia UniversityMay 23 2025

Artificial intelligence tools can assist emergency room physicians in accurately predicting disease but only for patients with typical symptoms, West Virginia University scientists have found.

Gangqing "Michael" Hu, assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology and director of the WVU Bioinformatics Core facility, led a study that compared the precision and accuracy of four ChatGPT models in making medical diagnoses and explaining their reasoning.

His findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, demonstrate the need for incorporating greater amounts of different types of data in training AI technology to assist in disease diagnosis.

More data can make the difference in whether AI gives patients the correct diagnoses for what are called "challenging cases," which don't exhibit classic symptoms. As an example, Hu pointed to a trio of scenarios from his study involving patients who had pneumonia without the typical fever.

In these three cases, all of the GPT models failed to give an accurate diagnosis. That made us dive in to look at the physicians' notes and we noticed the pattern of these being challenging cases. ChatGPT tends to get a lot of information from different resources on the internet, but these may not cover atypical disease presentation." 

Gangqing "Michael" Hu, Assistant Professor, WVU School of Medicine Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology 

The study analyzed data from 30 public emergency department cases, which for reasons of privacy did not include demographics.

Hu explained that in using ChatGPT to assist with diagnosis, physicians' notes are uploaded, and the tool is asked to provide its top three diagnoses. Results varied for the versions Hu tested: the GPT-3.5, GPT-4, GPT-4o and o1 series.

"When we looked at whether the AI models gave the correct diagnosis in any of their top three results, we didn't see a significant improvement between the new version and the older version," he said. "But when we look at each model's number one diagnosis, the new version is about 15% to 20% higher in accuracy than the older version."

Given AI models' current low performance on complex and atypical cases, Hu said human oversight is a necessity for high-quality, patient-centered care when using AI as an assistive tool.

Related Stories

"We didn't do this study out of curiosity to see if the new model will give better results. We wanted to establish a basis for future studies that involve additional input," Hu said. "Currently, we input physician notes only. In the future we want to improve the accuracy by including images and findings from laboratory tests."

Hu also plans to expand on findings from one of his recent studies in which he applied the ChatGPT-4 model to the task of role playing a physiotherapist, psychologist, nutritionist, artificial intelligence expert and athlete in a simulated panel discussion about sports rehabilitation. 

He said he believes a model like that can improve AI's diagnostic accuracy by taking a conversational approach in which multiple AI agents interact.

"From a position of trust, I think it's very important to see the reasoning steps," Hu said. "In this case, high-quality data including both typical and atypical cases helps build the trust."

Hu emphasized that while ChatGPT is promising, it is not a certified medical device. He said if health care providers were to include images or other data in a clinical setting, the AI model would be an open-source system and installed in a hospital cluster to comply with privacy laws.

Other contributors to the study were Jinge Wang, a postdoctoral fellow, and Kenneth Shue, a lab volunteer from Montgomery County, Maryland, both in the School of Medicine Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology; as well as Li Liu, Arizona State University. The work was supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation.

Hu said future research on using ChatGPT in emergency departments could examine whether enhancing AIs' abilities to explain their reasoning could contribute to triage or decisions about patient treatment.

Source:

West Virginia University

Journal reference:

Wang, J., et al. (2025). Preliminary evaluation of ChatGPT model iterations in emergency department diagnostics. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-95233-1.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Urban children have more pro-allergic immune cells than rural peers
TMEM219 inhibition shows promise in restoring intestinal health in IBD
Age-related immune decline reduces CAR-T cell therapy efficacy
Inhaled microplastics suppress pulmonary macrophages critical to the immune system
Cell Painting technology uncovers flavonoids with potential to treat bladder cancer
New stem cell model replicates human amniotic sac development
Study deciphers the role of histone deacetylases in lymphoma development
Mount Sinai researchers explore new depression treatment targeting brain’s potassium channels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Astrocytes found to drive brain rewiring during attention states