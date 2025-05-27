PAHO highlights surge in yellow fever cases across the Americas in 2025

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pan American Health OrganizationMay 27 2025

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has issued a new Rapid Risk Assessment (RRA) on yellow fever in the Americas which shows that the risk to public health remains high due to continued human cases in endemic countries of the Region.

In 2025 so far, there has been a more than eightfold increase in cases compared to the same period of 2024. This is due to the periodic reactivation of sylvatic transmission cycles with spillover cases among people. In total, countries have reported 221 confirmed human cases of yellow fever, including 89 deaths. In comparison, in all of 2024, 61 human cases were confirmed, including 30 deaths.

The cases are located in Bolivia (3 cases, 1 death), Brazil (110 cases, 44 deaths), Colombia (64 cases, 26 deaths), Ecuador (6 cases, 5 deaths), and Peru (38 cases, 13 deaths).

Of concern is the fact that while in 2024 most cases were reported in the Amazon region of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, and Peru, this year, cases have also been reported outside the Amazon region in areas such as Sao Paulo State in Brazil (similar to the 2016-2018 outbreak) and Tolima Department in Colombia. Sylvatic yellow fever occurrence near densely populated areas increases the risk of an urban outbreak.

Almost all cases reported in both 2024 and 2025 have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination coverage against yellow fever in endemic countries of the Region ranged from 57% to 100% among children aged 9-18 months. However, 10 out of 12 endemic countries had coverage rates below the recommended 95%. Between 2020-2023, these rates declined further, leaving a substantial proportion of the population unprotected. 

While vaccination capacities in endemic countries have since improved, the limited global supply of yellow fever vaccine continues to pose a challenge, with current supplies unable to cover demand in the Americas and in Africa.

Related Stories

In the risk assessment, issued on 23 May, PAHO calls for the need to strengthen surveillance, vaccination of at-risk populations, and communication strategies to ensure the provision of public health advice for affected communities and those travelling to areas where vaccination is recommended.

PAHO is also working with endemic countries to provide technical support aimed at optimizing vaccination strategies. This includes the use of fractional doses where appropriate and identifying populations most at risk and in greatest need of vaccination.

Yellow fever is an acute hemorrhagic disease that is endemic in tropical areas of the Americas and Africa. In the Americas, it is commonly transmitted by sylvatic mosquitoes belonging to the Haemogogus and Sabethes species. Symptoms usually appear 3-6 days after the bite of an infected mosquito and include fever, muscle pain, headache, shivers, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. While most patients' symptoms disappear, around 15% experience high fever, organ damage and sometimes death.

PAHO continues to monitor the situation and support countries in adopting the best strategies for preventing and responding to yellow fever outbreaks. 

Source:

Pan American Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low-dose rapamycin shows promise for enhancing healthspan in older adults
Microscopic structural changes in the aging heart may reduce risk of arrhythmias
Aging metabolism reduces effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy
Can your diet slow skin aging? New review reveals what helps and what harms
Age-related immune decline reduces CAR-T cell therapy efficacy
Karger Publishers releases free-access eBook "Healthy Aging"
Mitochondrial transplantation as a strategy to address metabolic decline in aging
Natural compound fisetin protects blood vessels from hardening

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin D supplements help preserve telomere length in aging adults