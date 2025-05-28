NCCN recognizes 2025 awardees for advancing global cancer care

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) announces 2025 awardees who go above and beyond to define and advance quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives.

We are proud to honor those who champion access to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care for all people globally. This year's award recipients have each played a key role in advancing our mission. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration makes them true role models in the world of oncology and beyond." Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, CEO, NCCN

NCCN named two individuals for Excellence in Engagement Awards for 2025-honoring participants from NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Panels who show exceptional leadership, dedication, and collaboration in shaping cancer treatment recommendations.

Nadeem R. Abu-Rustum, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has served as Chair of the NCCN Guidelines® Panel for Cervical/Uterine Cancers since 2019, previously serving as Vice-Chair and a Member since 2009. He was honored for his vast knowledge, thoughtfulness, dedication, and responsiveness. Dr. Abu-Rustum's commitment to NCCN's global mission is exemplified through trips around the world to adapt gynecologic guidelines for different regions with varying resource levels. He was praised for his attention to detail and unwavering commitment to patient safety.

"I am truly honored to receive the 2025 Excellence in Engagement Award," said Dr. Abu-Rustum. "It has been a privilege to represent Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through my ongoing work with NCCN and to collaborate with dedicated colleagues from leading cancer centers across the country. Together, we strive to ensure that patients worldwide benefit from high-quality, evidence-based cancer care guidelines. I am very grateful for this wonderful recognition and for the ability to continue to work with the amazing NCCN teams."

Louis Burt Nabors, MD, O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)-Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Central Nervous System Cancers (CNS) since 2017 and Member since 2013-also received a 2025 Excellence in Engagement Award. Dr. Nabors was also honored for his commitment to NCCN's work worldwide, including traveling to Africa and Europe on NCCN's behalf. He was recognized for his ability to ask the right questions and propose meaningful solutions. His careful structuring of meetings and assignments assures that all work is completed in a fair and timely manner. His leadership style encourages engagement from all panel members.

"The work done by the NCCN Guidelines Panel for CNS provides a critical platform for community-based oncologists either surgical, medical, or radiation to reference for treating an increasingly diverse collection of diseases," said Dr. Nabors. "The committee is one of the most collegial and dedicated teams I have worked with; this work is important for any patients and families who are dealing with central nervous system cancers."

NCCN also named two recipients for 2025 Outstanding Contributor Awards-honoring individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve cancer care, thereby demonstrating passion and commitment to NCCN's mission.

Michael J. Styler, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, and James Thompson, MD, MS, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, are both Members of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and have both served as volunteer members of the NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates®) Committee for more than five years. The NCCN Templates® provide dosing information, supportive care recommendations, monitoring parameters, and safety instructions for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy-based on the gold standard recommendations in the NCCN Guidelines. Drs. Thompson and Styler have provided insightful review over the years, helping to significantly expand the library of blood cancer templates. They were honored for their thoughtful feedback and willingness to assist with any task.

"I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in multiple different NCCN committees," said Dr. Thompson. "I think this speaks to the fact that NCCN addresses so many different aspects of what it takes to provide truly effective and comprehensive cancer care, and to what a needed resource NCCN is for cancer patients and clinical specialists in the U.S. and abroad."

NCCN staff named Erin Hesler the 2025 Employee of the Year for her work spearheading numerous extracurricular service projects, while also providing support for scientific research and clinical capabilities.

Hesler stated: "It's truly an honor to be selected to receive the Employee of the Year award and an even greater honor to work with so many talented individuals at NCCN. As a member of the Compendia Program team within the Clinical Information department, I have the privilege of working alongside dedicated scientists, nurses, and pharmacists who are continually striving to fulfill NCCN's mission and provide the most up-to-date and relevant resources to the oncology community. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of this team."