Survey: Patient satisfaction with hospitals varies widely across U.S. regions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PLOSJun 11 2025

A new study analyzing more than 3,200 hospitals across the United States (U.S.) has revealed stark differences in how patients rate their hospital experiences depending on where they receive care. The research was published June 11, 2025 in the open-access journal PLOS One and led by Man Hung of the University of Utah, U.S., and colleagues.

Patient satisfaction in the United States is known to vary regionally, likely due to cultural, socioeconomic, and infrastructure differences. In the new study, researchers analyzed data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey from 3,286 U.S. hospitals from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. In the HCAHPS survey, patients rated ten specific aspects of their hospital stay, from communication with nurses and doctors to the cleanliness and quietness of hospital rooms.

Across regions, the Midwest emerged as the clear leader in reported patient satisfaction, scoring highest in nearly every category, including staff communication, hospital cleanliness, and overall ratings. Meanwhile, the "Other" region, which included places like Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, consistently received the lowest scores-especially in critical areas like staff responsiveness and discharge information. Within individual states, New York and South Carolina performed especially poorly, while South Dakota ranked on top in nearly every category.

Across all regions, communication about medications and discharge instructions were consistently among the lowest-rated aspects of care. These are essential elements of care transitions, and poor communication in these areas can lead to complications or hospital readmissions.

The healthcare landscape may well have changed since the 2021-2022 survey was conducted, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the authors conclude that studying high-performing regions and states could help guide policymakers in enhancing national healthcare quality, reducing quality gaps, and ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare across the U.S.

Related Stories

The authors add: "While one might expect no significant differences in patient satisfaction among hospitalized patients across the U.S., our findings revealed small but statistically significant regional variations. Encouragingly, overall satisfaction and willingness to recommend the hospital were consistently rated moderately high across all regions."

"Disparities in patient satisfaction between states may indicate a need for policy reform or increased investment, such as funding for hospital improvements or staff training initiatives. These variations could also reflect unequal access to healthcare or differences in care quality among diverse populations."

"Notably, patient satisfaction with the overall hospital experience and willingness to recommend remained moderately high across U.S. regions. However, we were surprised to find that satisfaction scores were lowest for communication about medications and discharge information."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Hung, M., et al. (2025) Unveiling the drivers of patient satisfaction in the United States hospitals: Assessing quality indicators across regions. PLOS One. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0324737.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Simulation training at NYU Langone helps cut stroke response times
Telehealth in home healthcare faces setbacks amid lack of federal reimbursements
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Rethinking healthcare through the science of aging
WHO warns of imminent shutdown of Gaza’s key hospitals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maternal obesity linked to children's heightened risk of infection-related hospitalizations